Global Hydrogen Market (By Production Process, End-Users and Generation System) : Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

The Global Hydrogen Market is expected to reach US$191.8 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.09% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The market growth was driven by various factors like increasing global carbon emissions, rising consumption of agricultural fertilizers, expanding pharmaceutical market and increasing margarine market. The global hydrogen market experienced certain challenges like the storage problem of hydrogen and health effects caused by hydrogen. The market is anticipated to face certain trends such as rising production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, increasing demand of hydrochloric acid and growing demand for oil.

The global hydrogen market can be segmented into the following four categories on the basis of production process: natural gas steam reforming, oil partial oxidation, coal gasification and water electrolysis. In 2019, the highest market share was held by natural gas steam reforming, followed by oil partial oxidation. The global hydrogen market by end users can be segmented as follows: ammonia production, chemical industry/refineries, electronic industry, metal/glass industry and food industry. The dominant share of the market was held by ammonia production segment in 2019. The global hydrogen production volume is anticipated to be 122.58 million tonnes in 2024. The global hydrogen production by generation system can be segmented into the following two categories: captive and merchant. The dominant share of hydrogen production in 2019 was held by captive mode.

The global hydrogen market by region can be segmented as follows: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America. In 2019, the largest share of hydrogen production was generated by Asia Pacific, followed by Europe.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global hydrogen market value and production volume.

• The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and Central & South America, along with the US) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Air Liquide, Linde Plc, NEL ASA, Messer Group, Air Products & Chemicals and Taiyo Nippon Sanso) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Hydrogen Manufacturers

• Supply Chain Partners

• End Users (Businesses/ Consumers)

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Table of Contents

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Properties of Hydrogen

1.3 Storage of Hydrogen

1.4 Production Process of Hydrogen

1.5 Application of Hydrogen

2. Global Market

2.1 Global Hydrogen Market by Value

2.2 Global Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Hydrogen Market by Production Process

2.3.1 Global Natural Gas Steam Reforming Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Natural Gas Steam Reforming Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Oil Partial Oxidation Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Oil Partial Oxidation Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.6 Global Coal Gasification Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.3.7 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Market by Value

2.3.8 Global Water Electrolysis Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Hydrogen Market by End Users

2.4.1 Global Hydrogen Ammonia Production Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Hydrogen Ammonia Production Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Hydrogen Chemical Industry/Refineries Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Hydrogen Chemical Industry/Refineries Market Forecast by Value

2.4.5 Global Hydrogen Electronics Market by Value

2.4.6 Global Hydrogen Electronics Market Forecast by Value

2.4.7 Global Hydrogen Metal/Glass Industry Market by Value

2.4.8 Global Hydrogen Metal/Glass Industry Market Forecast by Value

2.4.9 Global Hydrogen Food Industry Market by Value

2.4.10 Global Hydrogen Food Industry Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Hydrogen Market by Region

2.6 Global Hydrogen Demand by Volume

2.7 Global Hydrogen Demand Forecast by Volume

2.8 Global Hydrogen Demand by Type

2.8.1 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand by Volume

2.8.2 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand Forecast by Volume

2.8.3 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand Volume by Application

2.8.4 Global Pure Hydrogen Demand Volume Forecast by Application

2.8.5 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand by Volume

2.8.6 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand Forecast by Volume

2.8.7 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand Volume by Application

2.8.8 Global Mixed Hydrogen Demand Volume Forecast by Application

2.9 Global Hydrogen Production by Volume

2.10 Global Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

2.11 Global Hydrogen Production Volume by Generation System

2.11.1 Global Captive Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

2.11.2 Global Merchant Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

2.12 Global Hydrogen Production Volume by Region

3. Regional Market

3.1 Asia Pacific

3.1.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Europe Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

3.3.2 The US Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 North America Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

3.4 Middle East & Africa

3.4.1 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Market by Value

3.4.2 Middle East & Africa Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

3.5 Central & South America

3.5.1 Central & South America Hydrogen Market Forecast by Value

3.5.2 Central & South America Hydrogen Production Forecast by Volume

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Carbon Emissions

4.1.2 Upsurge in Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.3 Rising Consumption of Agricultural Fertilizer

4.1.4 Expanding Aerospace Industry

4.1.5 Increase in Margarine Demand

4.1.6 Expanding Production Capacity of Methanol

4.1.7 Upsurge in Demand for Semiconductor

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Increasing Production of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

4.2.2 Expanding Demand for Oil

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Hydrochloric Acid

4.2.4 Increasing Hydrogen Demand

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Storage of Hydrogen

4.3.2 Health Effects of Hydrogen

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

5.1.3 Research & Development Expenses Comparison – Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Air Liquide

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Linde Plc

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 NEL ASA

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Messer Group

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 Air Products & Chemicals

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

6.6 Taiyo Nippon Sanso

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

