KEY DRIVERS:
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market are growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of LIMS in various industries.
KEY POINTS:
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is going to dominate the LIMS market following with McKesson Corporation, Abbott, Siemens AG, Roper Technologies, Inc., IBM Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Illumina, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, LabWare, LABWORKS among others.
- The service segment is dominating the global LIMS market.
- Broad-based segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
Segmentation: Global Laboratory Information Management Systems Market
By Component
(Services, Software),
Product Type
(Broad-Based LIMS, Industry-Specific LIMS),
Delivery
(On-Premise LIMS, Cloud-Based LIMS, Remotely Hosted LIMS),
Industry Type
(Biotech/Pharma, Chemical/Energy, Food and Beverage, Diagnostics/Medical Device, Consumer Products, CRO/CMO),
Geography
(North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Key questions answered in this report-:
- What is the key market patterns affecting the development of the LIMS market?
- What are the difficulties hampering the market development?
- Who are the key sellers in the market?
- What are the market openings and dangers looked by the merchants in this market?
- What are the key variables driving the worldwide LIMS market?
- What will the market size and the development rate be in 2026?
