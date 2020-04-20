Global Machine Vision Market (by Type, Components, Products, Application, End-User and Region) : Insights, Trends and Forecast

The Global Machine Vision Market is expected to reach US$13.36 billion in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 6.51%, over the period 2020-2024. Factors such as surging urbanization, rising automotive production, increasing adoption of industrial robots, accelerating demand for artificial intelligence and growing popularity of smart cameras are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by lack of expertise in operating machine vision systems and standardization. A few notable trends may include rising applications of machine vision, rising miniaturization of products and escalating demand for high quality product inspection.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4608426

The global machine vision market can be categorized on the basis of type, components, product, application and end-users. In terms of type, the global machine vision market can be categorized into 1D machine vision, 2D machine vision and 3D machine vision. On the basis of component, the market can be divided into Hardware and Software. In terms of product, the global machine vision market can segmented into Smart camera-based and PC-based machine vision systems. The machine vision market can be segmented into inspection, gauging, guidance, identification and others, in terms of application. In terms of end-users, the global machine vision market can broadly be categorized into automotive, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, electronic & semiconductor, printing & labelling, food & beverage, pulp & paper, postal & logistics, glass & metal and others.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia Pacific due to growing adoption of machine vision components from manufacturing industries involved in access automation in APAC region, increasing demand for high-quality products in automobile, printing, and food and beverages industries in countries such as China and India.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Machine Vision market segmented on the basis of type, component, product, applications and end-users.

• The major regional and country markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Cognex Corporation, KEYENCE Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Basler AG, Sony Corporation and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Machine Vision Manufacturers

• Machine Vision Service Providers and Distributors

• Technology Providers

• End Users

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-machine-vision-market-by-type-components-products-application-end-user-and-region–insights-trends-and-forecast

Table of Contents

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Components of Machine Vision System

1.3 Process Flow of Machine Vision Systems

1.4 Applications of Machine Vision

1.5 Benefits of Machine Vision in Business

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Machine Vision Market by Value

2.2 Global Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Machine Vision Market by Type

2.3.1 Global 2D Machine Vision Market by Value

2.3.2 Global 2D Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global 3D Machine Vision Market by Value

2.3.4 Global 3D Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global 1D Machine Vision Market by Value

2.3.6 Global 1D Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Machine Vision Market by Components

2.4.1 Global Machine Vision Hardware Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Machine Vision Hardware Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Machine Vision Software Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Machine Vision Software Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Machine Vision Market by Product

2.5.1 Global Smart Camera-Based Machine Vision Market by Value

2.5.2 Global Smart Camera-Based Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

2.5.3 Global PC-Based Machine Vision Market by Value

2.5.4 Global PC-Based Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Machine Vision Market by Application

2.6.1 Global Machine Vision Inspection Market by Value

2.6.2 Global Machine Vision Inspection Market Forecast by Value

2.6.3 Global Machine Vision Guidance Market by Value

2.6.4 Global Machine Vision Guidance Market Forecast by Value

2.6.5 Global Machine Vision Gauging Market by Value

2.6.6 Global Machine Vision Gauging Market Forecast by Value

2.6.7 Global Machine Vision Identification Market by Value

2.6.8 Global Machine Vision Identification Market Forecast by Value

2.7 Global Machine Vision Market by End-Users

2.7.1 Global Machine Vision Automotive Market Forecast by Value

2.7.2 Global Machine Vision Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

2.7.3 Global Machine Vision Electronic & Semiconductor Market Forecast by Value

2.7.4 Global Machine Vision Printing & Labeling Market Forecast by Value

2.7.5 Global Machine Vision Food & Beverage Market Forecast by Value

2.7.6 Global Machine Vision Pulp & Paper Market Forecast by Value

2.7.7 Global Machine Vision Postal & Logistics Market Forecast by Value

2.7.8 Global Machine Vision Glass & Metal Market Forecast by Value

2.8 Global Machine Vision Market by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Asia Pacific

3.1.1 Asia Pacific Machine Vision Market by Value

3.1.2 Asia Pacific Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

3.2 North America

3.2.1 North America Machine Vision Market by Value

3.2.2 North America Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 The U.S. Machine Vision Market by Value

3.2.4 The U.S. Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

3.2.5 The U.S. Machine Vision Market by End-Users

3.2.6 The U.S. Machine Vision Automotive Market Forecast by Value

3.2.7 The U.S. Machine Vision Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

3.2.8 The U.S. Machine Vision Electronic & Semiconductor Market Forecast by Value

3.2.9 The U.S. Machine Vision Food & Beverage Market Forecast by Value

3.2.10 The U.S. Machine Vision Printing & Labelling Market Forecast by Value

3.2.11 The U.S. Machine Vision Glass & Metal Market Forecast by Value

3.2.12 The U.S. Machine Vision Postal & Logistics Market Forecast by Value

3.2.13 The U.S. Machine Vision Pulp & Paper Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe Machine Vision Market by Value

3.3.2 Europe Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

3.4 RoW

3.4.1 RoW Machine Vision Market by Value

3.4.2 RoW Machine Vision Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Surging Urbanization

4.1.2 Rising Automotive Production

4.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Industrial Robots

4.1.4 Accelerating Demand for Artificial Intelligence

4.1.5 Growing Popularity of Smart Cameras

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Rising Applications of Machine Vision

4.2.2 Rising Miniaturization of Products

4.2.3 Escalating Demand for High Quality Product Inspection

4.2.4 Active Government Policies

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Lack of Expertise in Operating Machine Vision Systems

4.3.2 Standardization

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Cognex Corporation

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 KEYENCE Corporation

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 OMRON Corporation

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Basler AG

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 Sony Corporation

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

6.6 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4608426

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155