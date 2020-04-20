Global Plant-Based Protein Market with Focus on Plant-Based Meat: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

The Global Plant-Based Protein Market is estimated to reach US$35.54 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 14% for the period spanning 2020-2024, whereas the global plant-based meat market is forecasted to reach US$24.11 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.45% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth of the market has been driven by the expanding urbanization, increasing obesity rates and surging vegan population. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include advancements in plant-based protein (ingredient technologies) and active government policies to eat healthy. However, growth of the market would be challenged by high prices of plant-based meat and inclining meat consumption.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4608436

The global plant-based protein market can be categorized on the basis of type, source and application. On the other hand, the global plant-based meat market is segmented on the basis of source and product. In terms of type, the global plant-based protein market can be categorized into plant-based meat and others. On the basis of source, the market can be divided into Soy protein, Wheat Protein, Pea protein and Others. In terms of application, the global plant-based protein market can segmented into Food & Beverages, Nutrition & Health supplements, Animal feed, Pharmaceuticals and Others. The plant-based meat market can be segmented into Soy-based, Wheat-based, Pea-based and others, in terms of source. In terms of product, the global plant-based meat market can broadly be categorized into Burger, Sausages, Crumbles, Nuggets, Meatballs and Others.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to growing applications of plant-based protein in various food products such as bakery products, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like obesity in the region, surging health awareness among the adults and rising millennial population in the region.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global plant-based protein market (segmented on the basis of type, source and applications) with focus on global plant-based meat market (segmented on the basis of source and product).

• The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Kerry Group PLC, Glanbia PLC, Corbion NV, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Danone and Cargill Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Catering Industry

• Consumers

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-plant-based-protein-market-with-focus-on-plant-based-meat-insights-trends-and-forecast-2020-2024

Table of Contents

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Sources of Plant Based Protein

1.3 Plant Based Protein Supply Chain

1.4 Benefits of Plant Based Protein

1.5 Value Chain of Plant-Based Meat

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Plant-Based Protein Market by Value

2.2 Global Plant-Based Protein Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Plant-Based Protein Market by Source

2.3.1 Global Soy Protein Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Soy Protein Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Wheat Protein Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Wheat Protein Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global Pea Protein Market by Value

2.3.6 Global Pea Protein Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Plant Based Protein Market by Application

2.4.1 Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Plant-Based Nutrition & Health Supplement Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Plant-Based Nutrition & Health Supplement Market Forecast by Value

2.4.5 Global Plant-Based Animal Feed Market by Value

2.4.6 Global Plant-Based Animal Feed Market Forecast by Value

2.4.7 Global Plant-Based Pharmaceuticals Market by Value

2.4.8 Global Plant-Based Pharmaceuticals Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Plant-Based Protein Market by Region

2.6 Global Plant-Based Protein Market by Segment

2.7 Global Plant-Based Meat Market by Value

2.8 Global Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

2.9 Global Plant-Based Meat Market by Source

2.9.1 Global Soy-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

2.9.2 Global Wheat-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

2.9.3 Global Pea-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

2.10 Global Plant-Based Meat Market by Product

2.11 Global Plant-Based Meat Market by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Plant-Based Protein Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Plant-Based Protein Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Plant-Based Protein Market by Value

3.1.4 The U.S. Plant-Based Protein Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 North America Plant-Based Meat Market by Value

3.1.6 North America Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

3.1.7 The U.S. Plant-Based Meat Market by Value

3.1.8 The U.S. Plant Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Plant Based Protein Market by Value

3.2.2 Europe Plant Based Protein Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Europe Plant Based Meat Market by Value

3.2.4 Europe Plant Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1 Asia Pacific Plant Based Protein Market by Value

3.3.2 Asia Pacific Plant Based Protein Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Meat Market by Value

3.3.4 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

3.4 RoW

3.4.1 RoW Plant Based Protein Market by Value

3.4.2 RoW Plant Based Protein Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 RoW Plant-Based Meat Market by Value

3.4.4 RoW Plant-Based Meat Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.2 Increasing Obesity Rates

4.1.3 Rising Disposable Income

4.1.4 Growing Adoption of Plant-Based Food

4.1.5 Rising Health and Wellness Awareness

4.1.6 Surging Vegan Population

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Escalating Millennials Population

4.2.2 Advancements in Plant-based Protein (Ingredient Technologies)

4.2.3 Active Government Policies

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Prices of Plant-based Meat

4.3.2 Inclining Meat Consumption

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Kerry Group PLC

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Glanbia PLC

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Corbion NV

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 Danone

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

6.6 Cargill Inc.

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4608436

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155