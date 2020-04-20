Global Pulp Market with Focus on Dissolving Pulp (Viscose and Specialty Cellulose) : Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

The Global Pulp Market demand is predicted to reach 77.7 million tonnes in 2024, increasing at a CAGR of 2% during the period spanning 2020-2020, whereas the global dissolving pulp market demand is forecasted to reach 9.42 million tonnes in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.39% for the period spanning 2020-2024. Growth in the global pulp market is accrued to various factors like increasing female population, rising trend of e-commerce and surging adult population. The pulp market faced certain challenges such as declining infant population and increasing forest loss. The global pulp market is expected to overcome these challenges through certain developments like expanding packaging market and growing cigarette consumption.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4608440

The global pulp market demand by source of pulp can be segmented into following three categories: hardwood, softwood and unbleached kraft. In 2019, the highest share of market demand was generated by hardwood, followed by softwood and unbleached kraft.

The global pulp market demand by application can be segmented as follows: tissue, uncoated woodfree, specialty, fluff, packaging, coated woodfree and mechanical. In 2019, the dominant share of market demand was held by tissue, followed by uncoated woodfree, specialty, fluff and packaging.

The global pulp market demand by type can be segmented into following three categories: commodity (market) pulp, dissolving pulp and fluff pulp. In 2019, the highest share of demand was held by commodity pulp, followed by dissolving and fluff pulp. Dissolving pulp can be further divided into two segments: viscose cellulose and specialty cellulose. The largest share of the market demand was held by viscose cellulose in 2019. Specialty cellulose can be segmented into following three categories: cellulose acetate, cellulose ether and other specialty cellulose.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global pulp market, segmented into commodity pulp, fluff pulp and dissolving pulp.

• The global market has been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (International Paper, Stora Enso, UPM Kymmene Corporation, SAPPI, Mercer International and Altri SGPS) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Pulp Manufacturers

• Supply Chain Partners

• End Users (Businesses/ Consumers)

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-pulp-market-with-focus-on-dissolving-pulp-viscose-and-specialty-cellulose–insights-trends-and-forecast-2020-2024

Table of Contents

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Wood Pulp

1.3 Hardwood Pulp vs Softwood Pulp

1.4 Fluff Pulp

1.5 Dissolving Pulp

1.6 Pulp Production Process

1.7 Mechanical Pulping

1.8 Chemical Pulping

2. Global Market

2.1 Global Pulp Market by Demand

2.2 Global Pulp Market Forecast by Demand

2.3 Global Pulp Market Supply by Source of Pulp

2.4 Global Pulp Market Demand by Source of Pulp

2.4.1 Global Hardwood Pulp Demand Forecast

2.4.2 Global Softwood Pulp Demand Forecast

2.4.3 Global Unbleached Kraft Pulp Demand Forecast

2.5 Global Pulp Market Demand by Application

2.6 Global Pulp Market Demand by Type

2.7 Global Commodity Pulp Market Demand

2.8 Global Commodity Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.9 Global Commodity Pulp Market Demand by End Use

2.9.1 Global Containerboard Commodity Pulp Market Demand

2.9.2 Global Containerboard Commodity Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.9.3 Global Printing & Writing Paper Commodity Pulp Market Demand

2.9.4 Global Printing & Writing Paper Commodity Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.9.5 Global Paperboard Commodity Pulp Market Demand

2.9.6 Global Paperboard Commodity Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.9.7 Global Tissue Commodity Pulp Market Demand

2.9.8 Global Tissue Commodity Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.10 Global Dissolving Pulp Market Demand

2.11 Global Dissolving Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.12 Global Dissolving Pulp Market by Segment

2.12.1 Global Viscose Cellulose Market Demand

2.12.2 Global Viscose Cellulose Market Demand Forecast

2.12.3 Global Viscose Cellulose Market Supply

2.12.4 Global Viscose Cellulose Market Supply Forecast

2.12.5 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Demand

2.12.6 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Demand Forecast

2.12.7 Global Specialty Cellulose Market Demand by Segment

2.12.8 Global Cellulose Acetate Market Demand

2.12.9 Global Cellulose Acetate Market Demand Forecast

2.12.10 Global Cellulose Acetate Market Demand by Region

2.12.11 Global Cellulose Acetate Market Demand by End Use

2.12.12 Global Cellulose Ether Market Demand

2.12.13 Global Cellulose Ether Market Demand Forecast

2.12.14 Global Cellulose Ether Market Demand by Region

2.12.15 Global Cellulose Ether Market Demand by End Use

2.12.16 Global Other Specialty Cellulose Market Demand

2.12.17 Global Other Specialty Cellulose Market Demand Forecast

2.12.18 Global Other Specialty Cellulose Market Demand by Region

2.12.19 Global Other Specialty Cellulose Market Demand by End Use

2.13 Global Fluff Pulp Market Demand

2.14 Global Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.15 Global Fluff Pulp Market Demand by End Use

2.15.1 Global Baby Diapers Fluff Pulp Market Demand

2.15.2 Global Baby Diapers Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.15.3 Global Adult Incontinence Fluff Pulp Market Demand

2.15.4 Global Adult Incontinence Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.15.5 Global Feminine Care Fluff Pulp Market Demand

2.15.6 Global Feminine Care Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.15.7 Global Airlaid Fluff Pulp Market Demand

2.15.8 Global Airlaid Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

2.16 Global Fluff Pulp Market Demand by Region

3. Regional Fluff Pulp Market

3.1 Asia

3.1.1 Asia Fluff Pulp Market Demand

3.1.2 Asia Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

3.2 EMEA

3.2.1 EMEA Fluff Pulp Market Demand

3.2.2 EMEA Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

3.3 North America

3.3.1 North America Fluff Pulp Market Demand

3.3.2 North America Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

3.4 Latin America

3.4.1 Latin America Fluff Pulp Market Demand

3.4.2 Latin America Fluff Pulp Market Demand Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Upsurge in Tissue Production

4.1.2 Growing Elderly Population

4.1.3 Rising Female Population

4.1.4 Expanding Lumber Manufacturing

4.1.5 Increasing E-commerce Sales

4.1.6 Surging International Migrant Population

4.1.7 Fluctuating Cotton Production

4.1.8 Rising Per Capita Income by Region

4.1.9 Surge in Population

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Upsurge in Packaging Market

4.2.2 Increasing Cigarette Consumption

4.2.3 Expanding Facial Tissue Market

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Rising Primary Forest Loss

4.3.2 Declining Infant Population

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

5.1.3 Pulp Market Share – Key Players

5.1.4 Hardwood Pulp Producers by Capacity – Key Players

5.1.5 Bleached Hardwood Kraft Pulp Market Share – Key Players

5.1.6 Softwood Pulp Producers by Capacity – Key Players

5.1.7 Bleached Softwood Kraft Pulp Market Share – Key Players

5.1.8 Fluff Pulp Capacity – Key Producers

5.1.9 Dissolving Wood Pulp Capacity Distribution – Key Players

5.1.10 Viscose Staple Fiber Capacity – Key Players

5.1.11 Specialty Cellulose Capacity by Producer

5.1.12 Acetate Tow Industry Capacity by Producer

5.2 North America Market

5.2.1 Pulp Production Capacity by Producer

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Pulp Production Capacity – Key Players

5.4 South America

5.4.1 Pulp Production Capacity – Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Altri SGPS

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 UPM Kymmene Corporation

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Stora Enso

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Mercer International

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 SAPPI

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Financial Overview

6.5.3 Business Strategies

6.6 International Paper

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Financial Overview

6.6.3 Business Strategies

………….Continued

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4608440

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155