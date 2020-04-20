Global Shipbuilding Market Report with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2020 Edition

The global shipbuilding new orders reached 42.74 million GT in 2019. The factors such as increasing sea-borne trade, accelerating economic growth, growing energy consumption and rising demand of eco-friendly ships are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the environmental regulations, risk of cyber breaches and trade wars. A few notable trends include average age of world merchant fleet, significant steel usage, Korean government taking initiatives to support shipbuilding industry, major companies restructuring Japanese shipbuilding industry and growing demand for LNG bunkering.

The shipbuilding industry is responsible for the design and construction of ocean going vessels. Most of the global ship production today is concentrated in Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, though large shipyards also exist in many other countries. The shipbuilding industry is involved in the construction and modification of ships and these operations are carried out in specialized facilities called shipyards. The shipbuilding industry primarily supplies the shipping industry and, hence, a shipbuilding cycle cannot be discussed entirely outside the context of a shipping cycle. Basically the supply-demand gaps in the shipping industry lead to shipbuilding cycles.

Increasing demand for shipping services and energy consumption in developing economies supported the demands for bulkers and tankers, globally. As an outcome of high growth in adoption of high-tech ship construction machines by domestic shipbuilders, South Korean shipbuilding completions inclined impressively in 2019.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global shipbuilding market segmented into Tankers, Bulkers, Container Ships and Gas Carriers.

The major countries i.e. Korea, China, Japan and Europe have been analysed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, Fincantieri SpA, Sembcorp Marine Ltd and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd are also presented in detail.

Table of Contents

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Shipbuilding Process

1.3 Shipbuilding Cycle

1.4 Types of Commercial Ships

1.5 Value Chain Analysis

1.6 Capacity Measurement Units

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 COVID-19

2.2 PESTEL Analysis

3. Global Shipbuilding Market Analysis

3.1 Global Shipbuilding New Orders

3.2 Global Shipbuilding New Orders by Region

3.3 Global Shipbuilding Completions

3.4 Global Shipbuilding Completions by Region

3.5 Global Shipbuilding Orderbook

3.6 Global Shipbuilding Orderbook by Region

4. Regional Shipbuilding Market Analysis

4.1 South Korea

4.1.1 South Korea Shipbuilding New Orders

4.1.2 South Korea Shipbuilding Completions

4.1.3 South Korea Shipbuilding Orderbook

4.1.4 South Korea Shipbuilding Orderbook Volume by Type

4.2 China

4.2.1 China Shipbuilding New Orders

4.2.2 China Shipbuilding Completions

4.2.3 China Shipbuilding Orderbook

4.2.4 China Shipbuilding Orderbook Volume by Type

4.3 Japan

4.3.1 Japan Shipbuilding New Orders

4.3.2 Japan Shipbuilding Completions

4.3.3 Japan Shipbuilding Orderbook

4.3.4 Japan Shipbuilding Orderbook Volume by Type

4.4 Europe

4.4.1 Europe Shipbuilding New Orders

4.4.2 Europe Shipbuilding Completions

4.4.3 Europe Shipbuilding Orderbook

5. Global Commercial Vessel Market Analysis

5.1 Global Commercial Vessels Fleet Size

5.2 Global Commercial Vessels Fleet Size by Type

5.2.1 Global Bulkers Fleet Size

5.2.2 Global Tankers Fleet Size

5.2.3 Global Containers Fleet Size

5.3 Global Commercial Vessel New Orders Volume

5.4 Global Commercial Vessel New Orders Volume by Region

5.5 Global Commercial Vessel New Orders Value

5.6 Global Commercial Vessel New Orders Value by Type

5.6.1 Global Gas Carriers New Orders Value

5.6.2 Global Tanker New Orders Value

5.6.3 Global Bulkers New Orders Value

5.6.4 Global Container New Orders Value

5.7 Global Commercial Vessel New Orders Value by Region

5.7.1 Korea Commercial Vessel New Orders Value by Type

5.8 Global Commercial Vessels Deliveries

5.9 Global Commercial Vessels Deliveries by Region

5.9.1 China Commercial Vessels Deliveries

5.9.2 Korea Commercial Vessels Deliveries

5.10 Global Commercial Vessels Order backlog by Region

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Sea-borne Trade

6.1.2 Accelerating Economic Growth

6.1.3 Growing Energy Consumption

6.1.4 Rising Demand of Eco-friendly Ships

6.2 Key Trends and Developments

6.2.1 Average Age of World Merchant Fleet

6.2.2 Significant Steel Usage

6.2.3 Korean Government Taking Initiatives to Support Shipbuilding Industry

6.2.4 Major Companies Restructuring Japanese Shipbuilding Industry

6.2.5 Growing Demand for LNG Bunkering

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Environmental Regulations

6.3.2 Risk of Cyber Breaches

6.3.3 Trade Wars

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Shipbuilding Market

7.1.1 Key Players – Market Share Comparison

7.1.2 Key Players – Revenue Comparison

7.1.3 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

7.1.4 Key Players – Order Backlog Comparison

7.1.5 Key Players – LNGC Orderbook Share Comparison

7.2 China Shipbuilding Market

7.2.1 Key Players – Order Backlog Share Comparison

7.3 Europe Shipbuilding Market

7.3.1 Key Players – Order Backlog Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategies

8.2 Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategies

8.4 Fincantieri SpA

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategies

8.5 Sembcorp Marine Ltd

8.5.1 Business Overview

8.5.2 Financial Overview

8.5.3 Business Strategies

8.6 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

8.6.1 Business Overview

8.6.2 Financial Overview

8.6.3 Business Strategies

