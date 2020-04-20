Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market 2020 Competitive Insights, Trends and Demand Growth to 2027 || Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Censis Technologies, Inc., Xerafy, Haldor Advanced Technologies, Microsystems, Inc., Applied Logic, Inc., Infor, Intelligent InSites, Key Surgical, Mobile Aspects Inc.

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market accounted to USD 92.6 Million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market By Technology (Barcodes Market, RFID Market), By Component (Hardware Market, Software Market, Services Market), By End User (Hospitals), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Competitive Landscape:

The surgical instrument tracking systems market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical instrument tracking systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

TOP Competitors of Market:

Braun Melsungen AG, BD,

Censis Technologies, Inc.,

Xerafy,

Haldor Advanced Technologies,

Microsystems, Inc.,

Applied Logic, Inc., Infor,

Intelligent InSites,

Key Surgical,

Mobile Aspects Inc.,

STANLEY Healthcare,

TGX Medical Systems,

Vizbee RFID Solutions,

Roboz Surgical Instrument Co.,

JJ International Instruments,

GEISTER MEDIZINTECHNIK GmbH, ESI,

Millennium Surgical Corp and Katalyst Surgical, LLC.

among others.

Market Definition:-

Surgical Instruments Tracking System is the systems combines with scanning technology and application software. Sub-extensions including ScopeTrac, TrayTrac and InstrumenTrac ensure the tracking of surgical equipment is detailed and reporting is complete. The low installation cost and user friendliness of barcode systems are major factors driving their adoption in the market.

Major Market Drivers:

Growth in technological advancements of products.

Demand for advanced medical devices and instrument tracking products

Increasing incidence of retained surgical instrument cases

Rising need for surgical instrument record management

Market Segmentation:

By technology:- barcodes market, and RFID market.

By component:- the market is segmented into hardware market, software market and services market.

By end-user:- the market is segmented in Hospitals.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

