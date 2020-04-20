Global Track and Trace Market (by Type, Technology, Product, Application and End-Users) : Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)

The Global Track and Trace Market is estimated to reach US$4.58 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 16.46% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The growth of the market has been driven by an increasing population, accelerating economic growth, expanding urbanization, upsurge in drug counterfeiting incidents and swelling demand of medical devices. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising sales of prescription drugs, advancements in technological innovations and wide applications of bar code technology in the healthcare industry. However, growth of the market would be challenged by high cost associated with implementation and shortage of skilled operators.

The global track & trace market is categorized on the basis of type, technology, product, application and end-users. On the basis of type, the global track & trace market can broadly be divided as, industrial, pharmaceutical and others. The track & trace market is further categorized into radio frequency identification (RFID), barcode and others, based on the technology. On the basis of product, the global track & trace market can broadly be categorized into two key types: software solutions and hardware systems. In terms of application, the global market can be segmented into serialization solutions, aggregation solutions and tracking, tracing & reporting solutions. In terms of end-users, the global track & trace market can broadly be categorized into the following types: chemicals, food & beverages (F&B), components, raw materials & jewellery, transport & logistics and others.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to rising adoption of track and trace solutions in the region and increasing number of counterfeit medicines available in the market. Europe represents the second largest track & trace market and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global track & trace market, segmented on the basis of type, technology, product, application and end-users.

• The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

• The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Mettler Toledo International Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Axway, TraceLink Inc. and Optel Group) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

• Track and trace solution manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Hardware system manufacturers

• Medical device companies

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities.

Table of Contents

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Process of T&T: Serialization and Aggregation

1.3 Track and Trace: Need vs Solution

1.4 Characteristics of Track and Trace

1.5 Advantages of Track & Trace

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Track & Trace Market by Value

2.2 Global Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Track & Trace Market by Type

2.3.1 Global Industrial Track & Trace Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Industrial Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Track & Trace Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Pharmaceutical Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

2.4 Global Track & Trace Market by Technology

2.4.1 Global Barcode Track & Trace Market by Value

2.4.2 Global Barcode Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

2.4.3 Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Track & Trace Market by Value

2.4.4 Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

2.5 Global Track & Trace Market by Product

2.5.1 Global Track & Trace Software Solutions Market by Value

2.5.2 Global Track & Trace Software Solutions Market Forecast by Value

2.5.3 Global Track & Trace Hardware Systems Market by Value

2.5.4 Global Track & Trace Hardware Systems Market Forecast by Value

2.6 Global Track & Trace Market by Application

2.6.1 Global Serialization Solutions Market by Value

2.6.2 Global Serialization Solutions Market Forecast by Value

2.6.3 Global Aggregation Solutions Market by Value

2.6.4 Global Aggregation Solutions Market Forecast by Value

2.6.5 Global Tracking, Tracing & Reporting Solutions Market by Value

2.6.6 Global Tracking, Tracing & Reporting Solutions Market Forecast by Value

2.7 Global Track & Trace Market by End-Users

2.7.1 Global T&T Chemicals Market by Value

2.7.2 Global T&T Chemicals Market Forecast by Value

2.7.3 Global T&T Food & Beverages (F&B) Market by Value

2.7.4 Global T&T Food & Beverages (F&B) Market Forecast by Value

2.7.5 Global T&T Components Market by Value

2.7.6 Global T&T Components Market Forecast by Value

2.7.7 Global T&T Raw Materials & Jewellery Market by Value

2.7.8 Global T&T Raw Materials & Jewellery Market Forecast by Value

2.7.9 Global T&T Transport & Logistics Market by Value

2.7.10 Global T&T Transport & Logistics Market Forecast by Value

2.8 Global Track & Trace Market by Region

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 North America Track & Trace Market by Value

3.1.2 North America Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The U.S. Track & Trace Market by Value

3.1.4 The U.S. Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

3.1.5 The U.S. Track & Trace Market by Product

3.1.6 The U.S. Track & Trace Software Solutions Market by Value

3.1.7 The U.S. Track & Trace Software Solutions Market Forecast by Value

3.1.8 The U.S. Track & Trace Hardware Systems Market by Value

3.1.9 The U.S. Track & Trace Hardware Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Europe

3.2.1 Europe Track & Trace Market by Value

3.2.2 Europe Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Asia Pacific

3.3.1 Asia Pacific Track & Trace Market by Value

3.3.2 Asia Pacific Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Latin America

3.4.1 Latin America Track & Trace Market by Value

3.4.2 Latin America Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Middle East & Africa

3.5.1 Middle East & Africa Track & Trace Market by Value

3.5.2 Middle East & Africa Track & Trace Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Population

4.1.2 Expanding Urbanization

4.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.4 Upsurge in Drug Counterfeiting Incidents

4.1.5 Swelling Demand for Medical Devices

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Rising Sales of Prescription Drugs

4.2.2 Advancements in Technological Innovations

4.2.3 Wide Applications of Bar Code Technology in Healthcare Industry

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 High Cost Associated with Implementation

4.3.2 Shortage of Skilled Operators

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

5.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Mettler Toledo International Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Cognex Corporation

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Axway

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

6.5 TraceLink Inc.

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.5.2 Business Strategies

6.6 Optel Group

6.6.1 Business Overview

6.6.2 Business Strategies

