GLOBAL ULTRASOUND IMAGING DEVICES MARKET 2019 OUTLOOK & DEEP STUDY OF TOP KEY PLAYERS: ANALOGIC CORPORATION, ESAOTE SPA, FUJIFILM CORPORATION, FUKUDA DENSHI, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, HITACHI, LTD

The global market research report, such as Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market report, plays a prime role in developing and enhancing the strategies for sales, advertising, marketing, and promotion. To carry out competitive analysis, various strategies of the major players in the market have been considered that range from new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others which lead to an ascend of their footprints in the market. Global Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market research report identifies as well as analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges and opportunities in the market for industry.

The ULTRASOUND IMAGING DEVICES MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply.

This market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Analogic Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, FUJIFILM Corporation, FUKUDA DENSHI, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd, Mindray DS USA, Inc, SIUI, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Trivitron Healthcare, CHISON, others

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Ultrasound imaging is a tool for medical imaging that visualizes kidneys, liver, heart, blood vessels, human fetus, and other organs. It utilizes sound waves of high frequency to visualize the body’s internal organs without using invasive methods, because ultrasound pictures are clicked in real time, the internal organs of the body and also blood flowing through blood vessels can also be displayed. Unlike X-ray imaging, ultrasound imaging is not correlated with ionizing radiation exposure.

The Ultrasound Imaging Devices report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing procedures of ultrasound diagnostic imaging, drives the growth of the market

Regular advancement in technology, is also the factor helping in market growth

Inefficient skilled personnel and sonographers, will act as a market restraint

Strict regulations of government regarding ultrasound imaging, hinders the growth of the market

Conducts Overall ULTRASOUND IMAGING DEVICES Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Technology (Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Doppler Imaging),

(Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Doppler Imaging), Application (Radiology /General Imaging, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology, Vascular, Urological, Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal, Pain Management, Anesthesiology, Emergency Department, Critical Care, Other),

(Radiology /General Imaging, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology, Vascular, Urological, Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal, Pain Management, Anesthesiology, Emergency Department, Critical Care, Other), Device Display (Color Ultrasound Imaging Devices, Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Imaging Devices.),

(Color Ultrasound Imaging Devices, Black & White (B/W) Ultrasound Imaging Devices.), End-Users (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Research and Academia, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Care Centres, Diagnostic Center, Others)

The ULTRASOUND IMAGING DEVICES report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global ultrasound imaging devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ultrasound imaging devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, JW Medical launched Arietta 65 scanner device made by Hitachi Medical Systems. This is an upgraded version of Aloka Arietta 850. ARIETTA 65 used the world’s first strain elastography function, which enables automatic frame quality and determines the elasticity of the lesion relative to adipose tissue, thus decreasing the testing time by 65% as compared to other products.

In March 2018, Innovative Imaging Technologies (ITT) and Royal Philips launched Tele-Ultrasound. This device will make it possible for clinicians to make two-way audio video calls while live streaming ultrasound imaging. This technological advancement will position the company as an innovator in the market

