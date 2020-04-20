Global Vaccine Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

Scope of the Report

Best Global Vaccine Market Report from 2020 to 2024

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4608417

The report titled “Global Vaccine Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global vaccine market by value, by disease, by type, by patient type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the vaccine market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the vaccine market.

The report also assesses the key opportunitiesin the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global vaccine market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global vaccine market is highly dominated with few major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of vaccinesproduce different types of vaccines for different diseases and for the patients of different age group. Further, key players of the vaccine market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi Pasteur), and Pfizer Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Coverage

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi Pasteur)

Pfizer Inc.

Executive Summary

Vaccines are substances that inject a weakened form of disease into a person’s body, to stimulate the production of antibodies and to provide immunity against the infectious diseases. While drugs are administered to patients to treat medical problems, vaccines are administered to healthy children or adults to prevent infectious diseases. Vaccines can be injected through a needle; taken by mouth; and inhaled through the nose. Vaccine is considered to be very important, as it protects children from serious complications of preventable diseases. Vaccine is also safe and effective, as it is carefully reviewed by the scientists, doctors and researchers in different phases and trials. Vaccine is also proved beneficial in protecting future generations, because it reduced or may have eliminated the impact of many diseases that killed people just a few generations ago.

There are four main types of vaccines: Live-attenuated vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines. Vaccines have a long history with continuously evolving premium and new generation vaccines. The vaccine market can be segmented on the basis of disease, type, route of administration, patient type, and end-users.

The global vaccine market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The vaccine market is expected to increase due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising focus on immunization, growing population, escalating healthcare spending, surge in the use of adjuvants, rising initiatives by the government and non-government organizations, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as inadequate access to vaccines, stringent regulations, etc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-vaccine-market-size-and-forecasts-with-impact-analysis-of-covid-19-2020-2024

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Vaccine: An Overview

2.1.1 Importance of Vaccine

2.1.2 History of Vaccine

2.1.3 Types of Vaccines

2.2 Vaccine Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Vaccine Segmentation by Disease

2.2.2 Vaccine Segmentation by Type and Route of Administration

2.2.3 Vaccine Segmentation by Patient Type and End-users

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Vaccine Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Vaccine Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Vaccine Market by Disease (Streptococcus Pneumonia, Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP), Influenza, Cancer, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), Neisseria Meningitides, Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR), Hepatitis, Rotavirus, Varicella, and Others)

3.1.3 Global Vaccine Market by Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit vaccine, Inactivated vaccine, Live-attenuated vaccine, and Toxoid vaccine)

3.1.4 Global Vaccine Market by Patient Type (Pediatric Patients and Adult Patients)

3.1.5 Global Vaccine Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa)

3.2 Global Vaccine Market: Disease Analysis

3.2.1 Global Streptococcus Pneumonia Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP) Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Influenza Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Cancer Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Neisseria Meningitides Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.8 Global Hepatitis Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.9 Global Rotavirus Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.10 Global Varicella Vaccine Market by Value

3.2.11 Global Other Vaccine Market by Value

3.3 Global Vaccine Market: Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit Vaccine Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Inactivated Vaccine Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Live-attenuated Vaccine Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Toxoid Vaccine Market by Value

3.4 Global Vaccine Market: Patient Type Analysis

3.4.1 Global Pediatric Patients Vaccine Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Adult Patients Vaccine Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Vaccine Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Vaccine Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Vaccine Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Vaccine Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Vaccine Market by Patient Type (Pediatric Patients and Adult Patients)

4.1.5 The US Pediatric Patients Vaccine Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Adult Patients Vaccine Market by Value

4.1.7 Rest of North America Vaccine Market by Value

4.2 Europe Vaccine Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Vaccine Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Vaccine Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Vaccine Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Vaccine Market by Region (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.3.3 China Vaccine Market by Value

4.3.4 Japan Vaccine Market by Value

4.3.5 India Vaccine Market by Value

4.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific Vaccine Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Vaccine Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Vaccine Market by Value

4.5 Middle East and Africa Vaccine Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vaccine Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.1.2 Rising Focus on Immunization

5.1.3 Growing Population

5.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Spending

5.1.5 Surge in the Use of Adjuvants

5.1.6 Rising Initiatives by the Government and Non-Government Organizations

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Inadequate Access to Vaccines

5.2.2 Stringent Regulations

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Popularity of Next-generation Vaccines

5.3.2 Increasing Demand for Adult Vaccines

5.3.3 Surge in the Use of Therapeutic Vaccines

5.3.4 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Vaccine Players by Market Share

6.2 Global Vaccine Market Players by Major Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals

6.3 Global Vaccine Market Players by Vaccine Pipelines

6.4 Global Vaccine Market Players by Vaccines in the Pipelines for COVID-19

7. Company Profiles

7.1 GlaxoSmithKline plc

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Merck & Co., Inc.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategy

7.3 Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi Pasteur)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategy

7.4 Pfizer Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4608417

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155