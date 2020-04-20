Global Xylanase Market to Register Growth in Incremental Opportunity after COVID-19 pandemic

Xylanase belongs to the enzyme class which degrades or break down the hemicellulose and thus converts in to a simple sugar called as xylose. Xylanase are produced by fungi, bacteria, yeast etc. where filamentous fungi produces more quantity of xylanase. Alkaliphilic and thermophilic organism are important for industrial class of xylanases, where former is beneficial for pulp and Kraft bleaching.

Principally xylanase are of two grades, feed grade and food grade. Commercially xylanase is used as ingredient in paper and pulp industry. Besides, some of the important uses of microbial xylanase includes, as a food additive ingredient for poultry, in baked products, coffee extractions, agriculture silage etc. The xylanase market is expected to be robust during the forecast period due to increase requirement in animal feed industry.

In animal feed, nutritional additives is a prime need for poultry industry. Besides, the costs of animal feed in production of poultry and livestock is maximum when compared to other operational costs. Thus, to improve the feed digestivity of livestock and cut expenses with profit gain enzymes use is the best way.

Animal feed industry, poultry are the major driving force for the growth of global xylanase market. Also, the paper and pulp industry aids in the growth of global xylanase market. The ecofriendly use of xylanase enzyme over the harsh chemical usage further fuels the global xylanase market.

The global xylanase market is segmented on the basis of grade, application and end user industry.

Based on the grade, global xylanase market is segmented into:

Feed grade

Food grade

Based on the application, the global xylanase market is segmented into:

Feed and livestock

Bleaching of wood pulp

Additive (in poultry)

Bakery

Agro waste treatment

Based on the end user industry, the global xylanase market is segmented into:

Paper and Pulp

Poultry

Food and Feed industry

The global xylanase market is geographically divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific, especially China, Indonesia holds maximum share of xylanase market due to major poultry production. Followed by Asia Pacific is North America, Europe, Latin America and MEA.

In Europe, the presence of poultry companies such as PHW-Gruppe Lohmann & CO. AGxylanase, Plukon Food Group, LDC Group momentous the growth of xylanase market. The global xylanase market is expected to be robust due to poultry industries and other industrial applications during the forecast period.

Some of the key players identified in the global xylanase market are-

Habio. Net

BioResource International, Inc

Royal DSM

Enzyme Development Corporation

Elanco

Shandong Longda Bio-Products Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Leveking Bio-Engineering Co., LTD.

Beijing Smile Feed Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections done using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type, machine size and end use.