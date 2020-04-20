Good Growth Opportunities in Global Clinical Trials – Current Trends and Recent Advancement



Latest report, Global Clinical Trials – Current Trends and Recent Advancement, provides an in-depth assessment of the current trends in the number of clinical trials globally, Top 10 therapy area, geography wise clinical trials, YOY clinical trials in top 10 therapy area.

Major sponsor are focusing on oncology as Cancer cases and related deaths continue to increase globally. While new cancer therapies are being identified offering new options for patients, many patients continue to live with cancer as a chronic disease. Nevertheless, many still succumb to their disease. As cancer is a huge and worldwide challenge, it is of little surprise that of all clinical trials registered for oncology is the greatest in number for any year during past decade.

This report provides analysis on Number of clinical trials and Average recruitment size by Top 10 sponsor, Global – 2013-2018 (Q3)

An overview of clinical guidelines reforms has been provided to show how regulatory affect the clinical trials cost and duration. How innovative clinical trials has solved those problems. This report also provides key insights on how CRO companies and Technological advancement has helped the pharma companies in cost and time. Now clinical trials are conducted on global level and especially in those areas where cost of conducting clinical is less such as Pharma emerging markets.

An overview of technological advancement has also been provided with collaboration of pharmaceutical companies.

Scope

– How many clinical trials being conducted worldwide?

– Which are top therapy areas in terms of number of clinical trials?

– Which type of sponsor vital in terms of conducting clinical trials in different therapeutic areas?

– Year over year clinical trials in Top 10 therapy areas.

– Which are the top 10 indication in top therapy areas?

– Top 10 indications in overall therapy areas.

– How many patients are being recruited in top 10 therapy areas?

– Average duration of clinical trials in top 10 therapy area.

– What is average recruitment size and clinical trials by Top 10 sponsor?

– What are the total number of deals completed between institutions and industries?

– How many clinical trials are ongoing in different geography areas?

– What are the main reasons which caused termination and withdrawal of clinical trials?

Reasons to buy

This report will allow you to:

– Understand the clinical trials analysis YOY (2007-2018) in Phase 0, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.

– Understand the analysis of top 10 therapy areas by number of clinical trials in 2007-2018 and in top therapy area top 10 indications.

– Gain an understanding of the major sponsor and major area of research and development.

– Understand the analysis of YOY FDA approval of precision medicine and primary end point analysis in oncology.

– Understand the clinical reforms in different countries and benefits of those changes.

– Understand the Novel approach of clinical trial design in oncology.

– Understand the role of clinical supply chain management to conduct clean in effective manner.

– Understand the role of technological advancement in clinical trials and importance of CRO for the same.

