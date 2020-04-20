Ground Penetrating Radar Industry 2020 Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Company Profiles and 2025 Future Forecasts

The Global Ground penetrating radar Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing by rising need for assistance, safety and comfort features in vehicles shall boost the growth of the global market.

The GPR Industry is generally at a more advanced level. The market growth is favored by the increasing demand for radars across the world. The rising need to geopolitical instabilities and territorial conflicts, increasing need for assistance, safety and comfort features in vehicles and growing innovation in radar technologies.

Rising concerns over high expertise required for GPR surveys as well as high development cost may hinder the adoption of market. Whereas growing demand for autonomous cars will help in the growth of the market.

The Stepped frequency Ground penetrating radar accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. High measurement accuracy, lower noise, frequency steps selecting, greater dynamic range and easier frequency band is expected to boost the demand for Stepped frequency.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Raytheon, Robert Bosch GmbH, US radar Inc., GSSI, Japan Radio Co, Kedian Reed, IDS GeoRadar and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Technology Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Technology & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Ground penetrating radar providers

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Component Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Ground Penetrating Radar Market — Industry Outlook

4 Ground Penetrating Radar Market Technology Outlook

5 Ground Penetrating Radar Market Application Outlook

6 Ground Penetrating Radar Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

