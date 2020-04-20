Heat Sinks Industry Size, Market Applications, Share, Demand and 2025 Forecasts

A heat sink (also commonly spelled heatsink) is a passive heat exchanger that transfers the heat generated by an electronic or a mechanical device to a fluid medium, often air or a liquid coolant, where it is dissipated away from the device, thereby allowing regulation of the device’s temperature at optimal levels. In computers, heat sinks are used to cool central processing units or graphics processors.

This report focuses on the Heat Sinks in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Alpha

Molex

TE Connectivity

Delta

Al

Ohmite

Aavid Thermalloy

Sunon

Advanced Thermal Solutions

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Aluminum Heat Sink

Copper Heat Sink

Copper Aluminum Heat Sink

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automobile Industry

Electronic Industry

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Heat Sinks market.

Chapter 1: Describe Heat Sinks Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Heat Sinks, with sales, revenue, and price of Heat Sinks, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Heat Sinks, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Heat Sinks market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Heat Sinks sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

