Heat Transfer Film Market 2020: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Heat Transfer Film Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Heat Transfer Film market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Heat Transfer Film market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Heat Transfer Film market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Heat Transfer Film market.

Leading players of the global Heat Transfer Film market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Heat Transfer Film market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Heat Transfer Film market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Heat Transfer Film market.

The major players that are operating in the global Heat Transfer Film market are: Stahls’ Inc, Armor Group, Chemica, Dae Ha Co. Ltd., Innovia Films Limited, Avery Dennison Corp, Siser Srl, Hexis Corporation, Poli-Tape Group, Hanse Corporation, MINSEO Co, Unimark Heat Transfer Co, SEF Textile, Advanced Display Materials, FOREVER GmbH, ITL Group (Apparel Label International), RTape Corp, Decoral System, Cumption, Liyang, Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing, Xuetai, Dongtian

Global Heat Transfer Film Market by Product Type: Heat Transfer Vinyl, Heat Transfer Plastic Film

Global Heat Transfer Film Market by Application: Textile Industry, Construction Industry, Furniture/Wooden Industry, Consumer Goods Packaging, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Heat Transfer Film market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Heat Transfer Film market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Heat Transfer Film market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Heat Transfer Film market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Heat Transfer Film market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Heat Transfer Film market

Highlighting important trends of the global Heat Transfer Film market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Heat Transfer Film market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Heat Transfer Film market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Heat Transfer Film Market Overview

1.1 Heat Transfer Film Product Overview

1.2 Heat Transfer Film Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Heat Transfer Vinyl

1.2.2 Heat Transfer Plastic Film

1.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Heat Transfer Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Heat Transfer Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Heat Transfer Film Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Heat Transfer Film Industry

1.5.1.1 Heat Transfer Film Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Heat Transfer Film Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Heat Transfer Film Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Heat Transfer Film Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Heat Transfer Film Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Heat Transfer Film Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Heat Transfer Film Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Heat Transfer Film Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heat Transfer Film Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Heat Transfer Film Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Heat Transfer Film as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Heat Transfer Film Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Heat Transfer Film Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Heat Transfer Film Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Heat Transfer Film Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Heat Transfer Film Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Heat Transfer Film Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Heat Transfer Film Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Heat Transfer Film by Application

4.1 Heat Transfer Film Segment by Application

4.1.1 Textile Industry

4.1.2 Construction Industry

4.1.3 Furniture/Wooden Industry

4.1.4 Consumer Goods Packaging

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Heat Transfer Film Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Heat Transfer Film Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Heat Transfer Film Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Heat Transfer Film by Application

4.5.2 Europe Heat Transfer Film by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Heat Transfer Film by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film by Application

5 North America Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Transfer Film Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Heat Transfer Film Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Transfer Film Business

10.1 Stahls’ Inc

10.1.1 Stahls’ Inc Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stahls’ Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Stahls’ Inc Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Stahls’ Inc Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.1.5 Stahls’ Inc Recent Development

10.2 Armor Group

10.2.1 Armor Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Armor Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Armor Group Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Stahls’ Inc Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.2.5 Armor Group Recent Development

10.3 Chemica

10.3.1 Chemica Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chemica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Chemica Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Chemica Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.3.5 Chemica Recent Development

10.4 Dae Ha Co. Ltd.

10.4.1 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.4.5 Dae Ha Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.5 Innovia Films Limited

10.5.1 Innovia Films Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 Innovia Films Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Innovia Films Limited Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Innovia Films Limited Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.5.5 Innovia Films Limited Recent Development

10.6 Avery Dennison Corp

10.6.1 Avery Dennison Corp Corporation Information

10.6.2 Avery Dennison Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Avery Dennison Corp Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Avery Dennison Corp Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.6.5 Avery Dennison Corp Recent Development

10.7 Siser Srl

10.7.1 Siser Srl Corporation Information

10.7.2 Siser Srl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Siser Srl Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Siser Srl Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.7.5 Siser Srl Recent Development

10.8 Hexis Corporation

10.8.1 Hexis Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hexis Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hexis Corporation Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hexis Corporation Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.8.5 Hexis Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Poli-Tape Group

10.9.1 Poli-Tape Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Poli-Tape Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Poli-Tape Group Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Poli-Tape Group Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.9.5 Poli-Tape Group Recent Development

10.10 Hanse Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Heat Transfer Film Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hanse Corporation Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hanse Corporation Recent Development

10.11 MINSEO Co

10.11.1 MINSEO Co Corporation Information

10.11.2 MINSEO Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 MINSEO Co Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 MINSEO Co Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.11.5 MINSEO Co Recent Development

10.12 Unimark Heat Transfer Co

10.12.1 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Corporation Information

10.12.2 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.12.5 Unimark Heat Transfer Co Recent Development

10.13 SEF Textile

10.13.1 SEF Textile Corporation Information

10.13.2 SEF Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SEF Textile Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SEF Textile Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.13.5 SEF Textile Recent Development

10.14 Advanced Display Materials

10.14.1 Advanced Display Materials Corporation Information

10.14.2 Advanced Display Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Advanced Display Materials Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Advanced Display Materials Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.14.5 Advanced Display Materials Recent Development

10.15 FOREVER GmbH

10.15.1 FOREVER GmbH Corporation Information

10.15.2 FOREVER GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 FOREVER GmbH Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 FOREVER GmbH Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.15.5 FOREVER GmbH Recent Development

10.16 ITL Group (Apparel Label International)

10.16.1 ITL Group (Apparel Label International) Corporation Information

10.16.2 ITL Group (Apparel Label International) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 ITL Group (Apparel Label International) Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 ITL Group (Apparel Label International) Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.16.5 ITL Group (Apparel Label International) Recent Development

10.17 RTape Corp

10.17.1 RTape Corp Corporation Information

10.17.2 RTape Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 RTape Corp Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 RTape Corp Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.17.5 RTape Corp Recent Development

10.18 Decoral System

10.18.1 Decoral System Corporation Information

10.18.2 Decoral System Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Decoral System Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Decoral System Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.18.5 Decoral System Recent Development

10.19 Cumption

10.19.1 Cumption Corporation Information

10.19.2 Cumption Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Cumption Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Cumption Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.19.5 Cumption Recent Development

10.20 Liyang

10.20.1 Liyang Corporation Information

10.20.2 Liyang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Liyang Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Liyang Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.20.5 Liyang Recent Development

10.21 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing

10.21.1 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Corporation Information

10.21.2 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.21.5 Taizhou Lianqi Printing Packing Recent Development

10.22 Xuetai

10.22.1 Xuetai Corporation Information

10.22.2 Xuetai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Xuetai Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Xuetai Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.22.5 Xuetai Recent Development

10.23 Dongtian

10.23.1 Dongtian Corporation Information

10.23.2 Dongtian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Dongtian Heat Transfer Film Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Dongtian Heat Transfer Film Products Offered

10.23.5 Dongtian Recent Development

11 Heat Transfer Film Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Heat Transfer Film Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Heat Transfer Film Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

