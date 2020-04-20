How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Mounting Prices of Coupled With Onset of Cost-effective Alternatives to Fuel the Growth of the Coating Solvent Market 2018 to 2027

Fact.MR's study offers holistic insights on demand & supply trends of the coating solvents systems worldwide, coupled with a detailed assessment on the coating solvent market's competition landscape.

Varsol TM 30 is a recent development by Exxon Mobil Chemical, which is an aliphatic hydrocarbon coating solvent. This combustible liquid, which features high vapor pressure, can be employed as coating solvents across various applications including industrial maintenance coatings and traffic marking paints.

30 is a recent development by Exxon Mobil Chemical, which is an aliphatic hydrocarbon coating solvent. This combustible liquid, which features high vapor pressure, can be employed as coating solvents across various applications including industrial maintenance coatings and traffic marking paints. The Dow Chemical Company has recently unveils its slow evaporating coating solvent, called UCAR TM ESTER EEP, which features excellent solvent properties. This coating solvent can be used in wide array of applications such as electrostatically sprayed coatings, acrylic polymerization, high solids coatings, and conventional lacquers and enamels. High electrical resistance, slow evaporation rate, and excellent solvent release are key benefits of this solvent coating.

ESTER EEP, which features excellent solvent properties. This coating solvent can be used in wide array of applications such as electrostatically sprayed coatings, acrylic polymerization, high solids coatings, and conventional lacquers and enamels. High electrical resistance, slow evaporation rate, and excellent solvent release are key benefits of this solvent coating. BASF SE has recently developed a bio-based coating solvent, “Sovermol®,” which has been designed specifically for application in waterpipe coating, flooring coating, putty applications and adhesives. These solvent coatings are polyfunctional alcohols developed from renewable raw materials.

Coating solvents are additives used for imparting certain performance properties to coatings, which offers the coatings with desired consistency. Coating solvents have relatively greater benefits than water-borne and bio-based coating solvents in the production of coatings. Most used types of coating solvents available in the market include xylene and toluene, ethylene dichloride, chloroethane, acetone, alcohols, and ethyl acetate.

Segmentation

Petrochemical-based coating solvents and bio-based/green coating solvents are key source type segments assessed in the coating solvents market report.

Research Methodology

The size of the coating solvents system market has been evaluated and offered in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume ('000 units).

The size of the coating solvents system market has been evaluated and offered in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 units). Information on the coating solvents market has been transitioned via several validation funnels before their inclusion in the report. Scope of this report is to deliver precise forecast and actionable insights on the coating solvents market, to enable clients in making fact-based decisions for their businesses in the coating solvents market.

