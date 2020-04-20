How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The global Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Ã¢â¬ÅType 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2020 Increasing Uptake of Novel Drug Classes to Drive Market GrowthÃ¢â¬, which provides insights into type 2 diabetes in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets of China, India, Japan and Australia. The report estimates the market size for 2013 and provides a forecast until 2020, and covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, and treatment use patterns. It also provides in-depth analysis of the pipeline molecules, clinical trial failure rates, and recent deals. The report has been built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis carried out by GBI ResearchÃ¢â¬â¢s team of industry experts.

In 2013, the value of the type 2 diabetes therapeutics market in APAC countries was an estimated $6.5 billion, and it is forecast to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2013 and 2020 to $10.5 billion. This strong growth is due to the anticipated approval of products in relatively novel treatment classes, such as Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists, Dipeptidyl Peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitors, and Sodium Glucose Transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, as well as the growth of the prevalence population in the APAC region, particularly in India and China.

Scope

The report analyzes the treatment use patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis and key licensing and co-development deals of the type 2 diabetes in the APAC markets of China, India, Japan, and Australia.It includes

A brief introduction to type 2 diabetes, including its pathophysiology, etiology, diagnosis and treatment algorithms

In-depth analysis of currently marketed drugs for type 2 diabetes, including analysis of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns, and strengths and weaknesses, as well as a heat map comparing them in terms of safety and efficacy

A comprehensive review of the pipeline for type 2 diabetes, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market during the forecast period; the pipeline is analyzed by Phase distribution, molecule type, program type, mechanism of action and molecular target

Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by Phase, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate for each molecule type

Multi-scenario market forecast data to 2020, taking into account how the market might be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs, and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets

Discussion of the drivers of and barriers to market growth

In-depth analysis of all licensing and co-development deals that have occurred in the type 2 diabetes market since 2006

Each market player encompassed in the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

