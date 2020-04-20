How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Value of Sulfate-Free Shampoo Market Predicted to Surpass US$ by the of 2058 2019 to 2027

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market. Research report of this Sulfate-Free Shampoo market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Sulfate-Free Shampoo space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Sulfate-Free Shampoo market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Sulfate-Free Shampoo market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

Solvay Novecare has recently launched its Miracare® SOFT S-525, a sulfate-free shampoo, but can be used for hair as well as body wash. Solvay claims that its new product runs well with the current trend in the personal care industry toward softer products.

REWOTERIC® AM C, a highly skin and hair compatible amphoteric surfactant, enables strong viscosifying and foaming properties, in addition to being preservative-free. Systematic tests have been carried out for the product, and it has been proved that this sulfate-free surfactant system is significantly beneficial to improve the hair health.

Herbal Essences entered into a strategic partnership with Environmental Working Group, for launching its new sulfate-free shampoo products, namely, Birch Bark extract and Honey & Vit B. These products have been launched under the EWG guidance for deeming their safety and environmental friendly nature.

Key players operating in the sulfate free shampoo market include Loreal S.A, Avlon Industries, Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Procter & Gamble, AG Hair, Pravana, Johnson and Johnson, Sephora USA Inc., Nexxus, Christina Moss Naturals, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Vogue International LLC, Natura Supply Co., Aura Vedic, Himalaya Herbals, California Baby, Patanjali Ayurveda, MamaEarth, Babo Botanicals, Sundial Brands LLC, Leonor Greyl USA, and Giovanni Cosmetics Inc.

Liquid Shampoos Remain the Preferred Variant

Liquid shampoos have been sought-after among consumers, primarily in light of their ease of use and convenience. Liquid shampoos account for over 70% sales of the sulfate-free shampoos worldwide, with sales in 2018 estimated at revenues worth over US$ 2,800 Mn. However, dry shampoo or “shampoo bars” according to the latest trend have been gaining a palpable momentum across the globe.

These dry variants rid the requirement of bottle packaging and prevent spill overs and relevant issues, which in turn has led them into witnessing widespread acceptance among travel enthusiasts in particular. Economic nature of these shampoo bars have further driven their sales in the developing and underdeveloped nations, where price remains of the most important aspects for consumers. Environmental benefits of shampoo bars in terms of being plastic-free, bio-degradable, naturally conditioning, and super concentrated, continues to drive their popularity.

Research Methodology Insights and forecast of the sulfate-free shampoo market offered in this reports re backed by a robust research methodology. The research approach followed involves comprehensive primary and secondary researches. Analysts developing this report have carried out extensive face-to-face and telephonic interviews with leading sulfate free shampoo industry players to gain first-hand information and derive appropriate insights. Exhaustive secondary researches have been conducted to gain more intelligence into the trends, growth determinants, impediments, and opportunities, for key players operating in the sulfate-free shampoo market. Information obtained through primary interview have been used to validate the insights gained from secondary researches, and the data collected overall has been finally validated from our in-house industry experts. This report serves as an authentic source of intelligence for the sulfate-free market players, who can leverage the information in the report for making factual and triumphant decision for future trajectory of their businesses in the sulfate-free shampoo market. Research Methodology of this Report.

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

