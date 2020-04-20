Human Thrombin Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020 – 2027 AMRESCO, Baxter International, Bayer AG, BD Biosciences, CSL Behring

Thrombin is a serine protease enzyme that is encoded by a particular gene named F2 and is used to convert soluble fibrinogen into insoluble fibrin. Human thrombin is a sterile solution, having pH 6.8-7.2, containing highly purified human thrombin for the activation of clotting. It is used in various medical surgeries in the management of uncontrolled bleeding. R&D applications include several research activities such as protein-structure analysis, in vitro study, coagulation research, biochemical research, and medical research.

The Human Thrombin Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Human Thrombin Market Players:

AMRESCO Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Bayer AG

BD Biosciences

CSL Behring

Life Technologies Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

PromoCell GmbH

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Vitrolife AB

Human Thrombin Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The human thrombin market is segmented on the basis of product, dosage form and end user. Based on product the market is segmented as bovine thrombin, human thrombin and recombinant thrombin. On the basis of dosage form the market is categorized as powder form, solution form and others. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, diagnostics centers & clinics and academics and research institutes.

