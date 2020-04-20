Industry Trend on Offshore Pipeline Market 2020 – 2027 | Bechtel Corporation, Fugro N.V., John Wood Group PLC

The Offshore Pipeline market to Offshore Pipeline sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Offshore Pipeline market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

The offshore pipeline, often known as, submarine or subsea pipeline is used for the transportation of oil, gas, and refined products. The offshore pipeline market is increasingly gaining traction on account of higher efficiency and large capacity. In addition to this, the offshore pipeline provides faster, safer, and more reliable connectivity for oil and gas transportation. Increasing offshore activities to meet the demand for oil and gas are acting as a booster for the market growth.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Bechtel Corporation, Fugro N.V., John Wood Group PLC, Larsen & Toubro Limited, McDermott, Petrofac Limited, Saipem, Sapura Energy Berhad, Subsea 7, TechnipFMC plc

The offshore pipeline market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for crude oil and natural gas. Furthermore, the growing popularity of the pipeline mode on account of faster and reliable offshore transportation is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, cross border pipeline transportation constraints may hamper the growth of the offshore pipeline market during the forecast period. On the other hand, growing demand for refined products is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the key players operating in the offshore pipeline market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Offshore Pipeline industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global offshore pipeline market is segmented on the basis of diameter, line type, and product. Based on diameter, the market is segmented as more than 24 inches and less than 24 inches. On the basis of the line type, the market is segmented as export line, transport line, and others. The market on the basis of the product is classified as oil, gas, and refined products.

The Offshore Pipeline market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

