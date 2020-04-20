Intrauterine Pressure Catheters Market Business Analysis, New Innovation ,Share, Revenue, And Sales and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Intrauterine pressure catheters are used during labour induction to measure the uterine contractions. Intrauterine pressure catheters measures uterine contraction by measuring intrauterine pressure and contraction frequency, duration, and strength. These catheters mainly used by obstetrician or midwife to determine the amount of oxytocin to use. Intrauterine pressure catheters measures the uterine pressure in Montevideo units. These catheters are largely accepted by healthcare professionals because it provides measurable, quantitative and reliable uterine activity. Intrauterine pressure catheters work by directly measuring pressure within the amniotic space using pressure transducer. Intrauterine pressure catheters helps in titrating the oxytocin dose during induction or labor.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15496



Intrauterine pressure catheters market is mainly driven by the advantages associated with these catheters over physical palpitation which requires physical presence of clinician to perform examination, and does not reduce in patients undergoing external foetal heart rate monitoring. Apart from aforementioned factors, increasing government organization initiatives to create awareness about reproductive health, growing female population, and strong supply chain in developed economies expected to fuel the revenue growth of intrauterine pressure catheters market over the forecast period. In addition, rising labour procedures and decrease in maternal deaths are expected to boost the revenue growth of intrauterine pressure catheters market over the forecast period. However, routine use of intrauterine pressure catheters does not to improve foetal or maternal outcomes while increases the cost, complexity, and complications which are expected to impact the intrauterine pressure catheters market revenue growth negatively over the forecast period. In addition, cost associated with the procedure and invasive nature of the procedure may impact market revenue growth negatively over the forecast period.

Request PMR insights on measuring the impact of COVID-19 coronavirus across industries.

Intrauterine pressure catheters market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region

Based on the product type, the intrauterine pressure catheters market is segmented into the following:

Catheters

Cables/Transducers

Monitoring Equipment

Disposables

Based on end user, the intrauterine pressure catheters market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Clinics

Others

Intrauterine pressure catheters market is oligopolistic in nature with few players are operating in the market. Players in the market imparting training to the caregivers to better create demand and retain customers for company’s products. Players in the market coming with innovative products and adopting geographic expansion strategies by to increase geographic footprint in global intrauterine pressure catheters market.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/15496

Geographically, Intrauterine Pressure Catheters market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe regions are expected to garner larger market revenue share in intrauterine pressure catheters market over the forecast period owing to presence of key players in the regions and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure which are expected to propel the demand for intrauterine pressure catheters during the forecast period in the above mentioned region. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth owing growing healthcare infrastructure, rising out of pocket healthcare expenditure in the region.

The players in Intrauterine Pressure Catheters market include,

Clinical Innovations

LLC.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15496