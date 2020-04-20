Lab Automation Market Is On The Rise With Top Players Like: Tecan Group Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc. Till 2026

Global Lab Automation Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The data involved in this lab automation market report can be very crucial when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. This market research report forecasts the size of the medical device industry with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with segment type and market application. Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. This report analyses the medical device industry from top to bottom by considering myriad of aspects.

Lab automation market research report also performs analysis on consumption of market, key players involved, sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region. Utilization of well established tools and techniques in this lab automation report helps to turn complex market insights into simpler version. The report has very extensive scope that includes market scenarios, comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions. The most appropriate, unique, and creditable global market research report has been brought to important customers and clients depending upon their specific business needs. The supremacy and transparency maintained in this lab automation report makes it achieve the trust and reliance of the member companies and customers.

Major Market Competitors: Lab Automation Market

Some of the major players operating in lab automation market are Tecan Group Ltd., Perkinelmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Roche Holding AG, Siemens AG, Hamilton Robotics, Inc., Biomérieux SA among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased adoption of miniaturization process resulting in low reagent cost and high productivity

Increased government funding for the development of biotech and drug discovery research

Increasing drug discovery and clinical diagnostics

High initial investments

Compatibility and portability issues resulting in reduced adoption of lab automation in small laboratories

Market Segmentation: Lab Automation Market

By Equipment the market for lab automation is segmented into automated liquid handlers, automated plate handlers, robotic arm, automated storage and retrieval systems.

By software the lab automation market is segmented into laboratory information management system, laboratory information system, chromatography data system, electronic lab notebook, scientific data management system.

On the basis of analyzer the market is segmented into biochemistry analyzers, immuno-based analyzers, hematology analyzers segments. By application the segmentation of the market is drug discovery, genomics, proteomics, protein engineering, bio analysis, analytical chemistry, system biology, clinical diagnostics, lyophilization. Based on end user the lab automation market is segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceuticals, hospitals, research institutions, academics, private labs.

On the basis of geography, lab automation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis: Lab Automation Market

The lab automation market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lab automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

