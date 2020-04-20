LED Engines and Drivers Market Growth and key Industry Players 2019 Analysis and Forecast

The increasing adoption of LED lights, smart lighting, as well as rising demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions in various sectors including automotive, healthcare, and electronics among others are driving the growth of LED engines and drivers market globally. Furthermore, the declining price of LED is another significant factor propelling the demand for the market. Besides, issues related to power fluctuations resulting in reducing the efficiency are overcome with the LED engines and drivers integration, which will further drive the market during the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the LED Engines and Drivers market based on type, LED Driver Voltage Type, LED Engine Form Factor, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall LED Engines and Drivers market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Also, key LED Engines and Drivers players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, and the key development for the past five years. Some of the major players influencing the LED Engines and Drivers market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cree Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, Atmel Corporation, General Electric Company, Harvard Technology Ltd., On Semiconductor Corporation, LG Innotek, Sharp Corporation, and Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the LED Engines and Drivers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the LED Engines and Drivers market in these regions.

