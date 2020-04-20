Leisure Travel Market 2019 Analysis and Precise Outlook – TripAdvisor, Ctrip.Com International, Hostelworld

The Leisure Travel market was valued at 12500 Milion US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for travelling drives the growth of travel service market. The technical advancement, growing people disposable income and people preference toward journey are key drivers propelling the growth of market. Travelling service enable customers to enjoy an unforgettable journey, because they can get a series of service provided by service corporations and they do not need to worry about their air ticket, accommodation and meal. Overall, travel service is super vital in travelling industries.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Leisure Travel Market: Expedia, Priceline, TripAdvisor, Ctrip.Com International, Hostelworld, Hotel Urbano, Tourism, CheapOair.Com, Trivago, Thomas Cook, MakeMyTrip, AirGorilla, Hays Travel, Airbnb, Yatra Online, Alibaba, Tuniu, Booking and others.

Global Leisure Travel Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Leisure Travel Market on the basis of Types are:

_3 days

3-7days

7-14 days

On the basis of Application , the Global Leisure Travel Market is segmented into:

Group Travel

Personal travel

Regional Analysis For Leisure Travel Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Leisure Travel Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Leisure Travel Market.

– Changing market dynamics of the Leisure Travel Market industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Leisure Travel Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Leisure Travel Market.

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

