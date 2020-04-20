Li-Air Battery-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The li-air battery is projected to witness double-digit growth at a CAGR of 11% during period (2020 – 2025). Lithium-air technology is the next evolutionary step in the method people power their device and with growth in the offer of renewable energy sources, it will increase the demand for devices optimal for energy storing. It has great potential for use in transportation, in light and heavy vehicles alike and it can also work in electric power distribution network.

– The limited storage capacity and high costs of current Li­-ion batteries is driving the market. Lithium-air batteries are believed to have the capacity to hold up to five times more energy than the same lithium-ion batteries powering today’s phones, laptops, and electric vehicles. Since the raw material uses much less heavy transition metal elements like cobalt or nickel than traditional Li-ion cathodes, the eventual cost per kWh could be much cheaper than lithium ion batteries.

– The enhance penetration in advanced industrial applications such as drones and robotics, etc is driving the market. New generation of batteries such as li-air battery could better power aerial drones, underwater robots. Drones and mobile robots are deployed to sense and manipulate data in remote areas that are hard for humans to reach and it requires high energy density. Aprotic lithium-oxygen batteries have become potential product due to their ultrahigh theoretical energy density.

– Lithium-air batteries drain a lot of energy in the form of heat and to this end, they tend to degrade at a faster rate too. They also require extra (and expensive) components to pump oxygen in / out in an open cell configuration, one that is extremely different from conventionally sealed batteries.

Scope of the Report

Lithium air battery market is expected to witness a considerable boost from the growing adoption of electric vehicles. A large number of European and North American nations are emphasizing on the sales of electric vehicles instead of petrol or diesel-based vehicles as electric vehicles are highly ecofriendly. Many leading energy companies and startups are working on this technology and more advancements have to be made before commercially usable prototypes can be produced.

Key Market Trends

Electric Vehicle Holds the Significant Share in The Market

– The development of electric vehicles has been buoyed by the need for reduced reliance on imported oil and emissions due to transportation. Further, for EVs to reach mass adoption a significant reduction in price and an increased range is required and henceforth the demand of lithium-air battery in this vehicle is needed the most.

– The conventional lithium-ion batteries offer a driving range of approximately 100 miles on a single charging cycle and are considered to be the costliest affair in the manufacturing of an electric vehicle. As a result, the new and innovative lithium-air batteries are gaining traction in the automotive industry on account of high performance features provided at a cheaper cost.

– In China, in 2017, the sales volumes for new-energy vehicles exceeded 700,000 and it is anticipated cross more than 2 million in 2020, and to more than 5 million in 2025, which will drive the demand of li-air battery in future.

– Research conducted by MIT has shown that lithium-air and zinc-air batteries are known to be the most suitable alternatives for the next-generation secondary batteries for EV applications.

– Companies, such as Samsung Electronics, Toyota, and IBM have taken keen interest in developing these batteries for EVs through increasing investment with high R&D activities on the basis of technological advancements.

North America Account for Significant Market Share

– North America account for significant share as the increasing penetration of lithium batteries in consumer goods and electronic appliances such as smartphones, smart wearables, smart home appliances, etc. is opening opportunities for growth in global lithium-air battery market in North America. The increasing demand from consumers regarding thinner and smaller and advanced performance featuring battery products are catalyzing the application of lithium-air batteries in smart devices and laptops, computers, etc.

– Electric battery-powered vehicles in the United States emit lower global warming discharge than the median new gasoline-powered cars. However, the cost of electric vehicles pursue to be more expensive than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, mainly due to the additional cost of batteries and the ways to reduce the cost of batteries include making them more efficient and out of less costly materials which lithium-air battery suits the most for it. This will increase the demand of this battery in this region.

– This higher energy density of Lithium-air batteries are foreseen to lower the cost essential for developing energy storage systems that can be scaled for use with the grid. For instance, University of Illinois at Chicago and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory has produced a new design for a beyond-lithium-ion battery cell that operates by running on air over many charges and 750 discharge cycles.

Competitive Landscape

The li-air battery is consolidated at present as market commercialization is yet to be realized and the support of large R&D organizations could contribute to significant rivalry in the future. Recent developments are –

– March 2018 – In Chicago, scientist at the University of Illinois and at Argonne National Laboratory have designed a new lithium-air battery that works in a natural air environment and still functioned after a record-breaking 750 charge/discharge cycles. These experimental batteries have relied on tanks of pure oxygen which limits their practicality and poses serious safety risks due to the flammability of oxygen.

Companies Mentioned:

– Manufacturer

– Automotive Opportunities

– Government Research Opportunities

– Other Company Opportunities

