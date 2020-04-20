Luxury Packaging Market Scope,Trends, SWOT Analysis and Leading players- HH Deluxe Packaging, PRESTIGE PACKING INDUSTRY, Crown, GPA etc

Luxury Packaging Market Overview:

The Luxury Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Luxury Packaging market size. The report Global Luxury Packaging Market intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Luxury packaging is a method that is utilised for increasing the aesthetic appeal of the product and signify the brand appeal, helping the producer of the product to significantly increase the chances of their products standing out. These packaging methods are more often used for increasing the product and brand value rather than protection of the package. The report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Luxury Packaging industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

HH Deluxe Packaging; PRESTIGE PACKING INDUSTRY; Crown; GPA Global; Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd.; Ardagh Group S.A.; O-I; Design Packaging, Inc.; Ekol Ofset; DS Smith; Elegant Packaging and McLaren Packaging Ltd.



By Material (Glass, Metal, Wood, Plastic, Paperboard, Others),



By Type (Folders, Cartons, Rigid Boxes, Bags, Slipcases, Others),



By Application (Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Confectionary, Others),



Based on regions, the Luxury Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Innovations in packaging methods resulting in sustainable luxury packaging methods and products; this factor is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Increasing growth of retail products and their penetration in the market increasing the demand for luxury packaging method

Market Restraints:

Reluctance of consumers and marketers to utilise heavy-weight and bulky packaging products and materials; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, GPA Global announced that they have acquired Lucas Luxury Packaging. This acquisition will help both the organisations expand their business capabilities due to the different expertise of products and solutions they offer.

In September 2018, O-I announced the launch of “O-I:EXPRESSIONS”, an innovative 3D platform for the designing changes and customization to the packaging systems at the late stage or end stages.



What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Luxury PackagingMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Luxury Packagingmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Luxury Packagingindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

