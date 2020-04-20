Luxury Travel Market Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact Analysis Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings Ltd

Luxury Travel Market report provide the COVID19 Outbreak Impact analysis of key factors influencing the growth of the market size ( Production, Value and Consumption ). This Luxury Travel industry splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and Six years forecast 2020-2026), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyses the Luxury Travel market Status, Market Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Risks and Entry Barriers, Sales Channels, Distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Luxury Travel Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost manufactures like ( TUI Group, Thomas Cook Group, Jet2 Holidays, Cox & Kings Ltd, Lindblad Expeditions, Travcoa, Scott Dunn, Abercrombie & Kent Ltd, Micato Safaris, Tauck, Al Tayyar, Backroads, Zicasso, Exodus Travels, Butterfield & Robinson ), including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments

Scope of Luxury Travel Market: Luxury travel today is defined less by thread count and Michelin stars and more by access to the people, places and experiences that represent all that is authentic about a destination. There’s no denying that comfort factors still apply and high standards of accommodation and dining will always feature on the luxury traveller’s wish list. However, today’s luxury traveller seeks more depth of understanding and immersion into local culture than ever before. People don’t just want to see – they want to participate. The sales process is also critical and whilst the online proposition can be an asset in terms of booking more simple arrangements, clients looking for luxury experiential travel require a deep level of sophisticated knowledge and confidence during the sales process.

Growing inclination of people towards unique and exotic holiday experiences, rise in middle and upper middle class spending and the increasing impact of social media on travel industry are the key factors that drive the market growth. Emerging new destinations coupled with rising service standards in the travel industry, is anticipated to further drive the demand for luxury travel, globally.

The Small Group Journey segment accounted for about 44% of the overall luxury travel market revenue, by tour type in 2015, as this is identified as the most popular vacation option among young and middle age group travelers. In addition, Customized and Private Vacation aimed at culinary and shopping, would witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. An increasing number of luxury travelers are indulging in these tours as they enable these travelers to experience the finest local delicacies and also buy some of the most exquisite handicrafts. These trips are getting popular among travelers of all age groups, especially the millennials (21 – 30 years). In 2015, approximately 45% of millennials took a trip based on culinary interest.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❈ Customized and Private Vacation

❈ Adventure and Safari

❈ Cruise/Ship Expedition

❈ Small Group Journey

❈ Celebration and Special Event

❈ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❈ Millennial

❈ Generation X

❈ Baby Boomers

Luxury Travel Market: Regional analysis includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Study Objectives Of This Luxury Travel Market Report Are:

To analyze and study the Luxury Travel Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption, Status(2012-2019) and forecast (2020-2026); To analyze the and key regions Luxury Travel market potential and Advantage, Opportunity and Challenge, Restraints and Risks. Focuses on the key Luxury Travel manufacturers, to study the Capacity, Production, Value, Market Shareand development plans in future. To analyze the opportunities in the Luxury Travel market for Stakeholders by Identifying the High Growth Segments. Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the Luxury Travel market Competition Landscape, SWOT Analysis. To define, describe and forecast the Luxury Travel market by type, application and region. To analyze competitive developments such as Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches, And Acquisitions in the Market. To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the Luxury Travel market growth. To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individualGrowth Trend and Their Contribution to the Luxury Travel Market.

