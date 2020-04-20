Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market Size – Huge Growth Opportunities & Global Expansion In Next Upcoming Year 2020-2027

Worldwide Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) industry rivalry by top manufacturers, with deals volume, Price (USD/Unit), income (Billion USD) and market share by manufacturers; the best manufacturers include

Coursera

Academic Partnerships

Miriadax

Open2Study

NovoEd

EdX

Coursesites

Degreed

Course360

Instructure

Iversity

Stanford Online

Udacity

Digital Business Academy

Education Portal

Cengage Learning

Codecademy

FutureLearn

World Mentoring Academy

2U Inc.

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market by Types Analysis:

CMOOC

XMOOC

Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) Market by Application Analysis:

Humanities

Computer Science & Programming

Business Management

Education & Training

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Key regions that operate Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market includes Latin America (Argentina, Brazil and Colombia), North America (Canada, The United States, and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, South-East Asia and Thailand), Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market in Europe (Russia, Italy, United Kingdom, Germany and Italy), The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt). Alongside, consumption value, market share, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market value, import/export details, price/cost, Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) market gross margin analysis and SWOT analysis.

