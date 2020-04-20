Metallurgical Coke Market 2020| Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments And Future Investments By Forecast To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Metallurgical Coke Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Metallurgical Coke market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Metallurgical Coke market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Metallurgical Coke market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Metallurgical Coke market.
Leading players of the global Metallurgical Coke market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Metallurgical Coke market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Metallurgical Coke market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Metallurgical Coke market.
The major players that are operating in the global Metallurgical Coke market are: ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, POSCO, Tata Steel, SunCoke Energy, JSW, United States Steel, BlueScope, ABC Coke, Gujarat NRE Coke, Hickman, Williams &, Mid-Continent Coal and Coke, Haldia Coke, Baosteel, Ansteel, Wisco, Risun, Sunlight Coking, Taiyuan Coal Gasfication, Shanxi Coking Coal, Lubao-, Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black
Global Metallurgical Coke Market by Product Type: Blast Furnace Coke, Nut Coke, Buckwheat Coke, Coke Breeze, Coke Dust
Global Metallurgical Coke Market by Application: Steel, Foundry Industry, Other
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Metallurgical Coke market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Metallurgical Coke market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Metallurgical Coke market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Metallurgical Coke market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Metallurgical Coke market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Metallurgical Coke market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Metallurgical Coke market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Metallurgical Coke market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Metallurgical Coke market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Metallurgical Coke Market Overview
1.1 Metallurgical Coke Product Overview
1.2 Metallurgical Coke Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Blast Furnace Coke
1.2.2 Nut Coke
1.2.3 Buckwheat Coke
1.2.4 Coke Breeze
1.2.5 Coke Dust
1.3 Global Metallurgical Coke Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Metallurgical Coke Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Metallurgical Coke Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Metallurgical Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Metallurgical Coke Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Metallurgical Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Metallurgical Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Metallurgical Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metallurgical Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Metallurgical Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Metallurgical Coke Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Metallurgical Coke Industry
1.5.1.1 Metallurgical Coke Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Metallurgical Coke Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Metallurgical Coke Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Metallurgical Coke Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Metallurgical Coke Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Metallurgical Coke Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Metallurgical Coke Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metallurgical Coke Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Metallurgical Coke Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Metallurgical Coke Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metallurgical Coke Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Metallurgical Coke as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metallurgical Coke Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Metallurgical Coke Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Metallurgical Coke Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Metallurgical Coke Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Metallurgical Coke Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Metallurgical Coke Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Metallurgical Coke Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Metallurgical Coke Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Metallurgical Coke Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Metallurgical Coke Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Metallurgical Coke Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Metallurgical Coke Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Metallurgical Coke Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Metallurgical Coke Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Metallurgical Coke by Application
4.1 Metallurgical Coke Segment by Application
4.1.1 Steel
4.1.2 Foundry Industry
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Metallurgical Coke Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Metallurgical Coke Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Metallurgical Coke Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Metallurgical Coke Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Metallurgical Coke by Application
4.5.2 Europe Metallurgical Coke by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Metallurgical Coke by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Metallurgical Coke by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke by Application
5 North America Metallurgical Coke Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Metallurgical Coke Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Metallurgical Coke Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Metallurgical Coke Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metallurgical Coke Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Metallurgical Coke Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metallurgical Coke Business
10.1 ArcelorMittal
10.1.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information
10.1.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 ArcelorMittal Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 ArcelorMittal Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.1.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development
10.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
10.2.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information
10.2.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 ArcelorMittal Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.2.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development
10.3 POSCO
10.3.1 POSCO Corporation Information
10.3.2 POSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 POSCO Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 POSCO Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.3.5 POSCO Recent Development
10.4 Tata Steel
10.4.1 Tata Steel Corporation Information
10.4.2 Tata Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Tata Steel Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Tata Steel Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.4.5 Tata Steel Recent Development
10.5 SunCoke Energy
10.5.1 SunCoke Energy Corporation Information
10.5.2 SunCoke Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 SunCoke Energy Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 SunCoke Energy Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.5.5 SunCoke Energy Recent Development
10.6 JSW
10.6.1 JSW Corporation Information
10.6.2 JSW Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 JSW Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 JSW Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.6.5 JSW Recent Development
10.7 United States Steel
10.7.1 United States Steel Corporation Information
10.7.2 United States Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 United States Steel Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 United States Steel Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.7.5 United States Steel Recent Development
10.8 BlueScope
10.8.1 BlueScope Corporation Information
10.8.2 BlueScope Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 BlueScope Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 BlueScope Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.8.5 BlueScope Recent Development
10.9 ABC Coke
10.9.1 ABC Coke Corporation Information
10.9.2 ABC Coke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 ABC Coke Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 ABC Coke Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.9.5 ABC Coke Recent Development
10.10 Gujarat NRE Coke
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Metallurgical Coke Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Gujarat NRE Coke Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Gujarat NRE Coke Recent Development
10.11 Hickman, Williams &
10.11.1 Hickman, Williams & Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hickman, Williams & Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Hickman, Williams & Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Hickman, Williams & Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.11.5 Hickman, Williams & Recent Development
10.12 Mid-Continent Coal and Coke
10.12.1 Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Corporation Information
10.12.2 Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.12.5 Mid-Continent Coal and Coke Recent Development
10.13 Haldia Coke
10.13.1 Haldia Coke Corporation Information
10.13.2 Haldia Coke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Haldia Coke Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Haldia Coke Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.13.5 Haldia Coke Recent Development
10.14 Baosteel
10.14.1 Baosteel Corporation Information
10.14.2 Baosteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Baosteel Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Baosteel Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.14.5 Baosteel Recent Development
10.15 Ansteel
10.15.1 Ansteel Corporation Information
10.15.2 Ansteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Ansteel Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Ansteel Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.15.5 Ansteel Recent Development
10.16 Wisco
10.16.1 Wisco Corporation Information
10.16.2 Wisco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Wisco Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Wisco Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.16.5 Wisco Recent Development
10.17 Risun
10.17.1 Risun Corporation Information
10.17.2 Risun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 Risun Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Risun Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.17.5 Risun Recent Development
10.18 Sunlight Coking
10.18.1 Sunlight Coking Corporation Information
10.18.2 Sunlight Coking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.18.3 Sunlight Coking Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Sunlight Coking Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.18.5 Sunlight Coking Recent Development
10.19 Taiyuan Coal Gasfication
10.19.1 Taiyuan Coal Gasfication Corporation Information
10.19.2 Taiyuan Coal Gasfication Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.19.3 Taiyuan Coal Gasfication Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Taiyuan Coal Gasfication Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.19.5 Taiyuan Coal Gasfication Recent Development
10.20 Shanxi Coking Coal
10.20.1 Shanxi Coking Coal Corporation Information
10.20.2 Shanxi Coking Coal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.20.3 Shanxi Coking Coal Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Shanxi Coking Coal Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.20.5 Shanxi Coking Coal Recent Development
10.21 Lubao-
10.21.1 Lubao- Corporation Information
10.21.2 Lubao- Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.21.3 Lubao- Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 Lubao- Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.21.5 Lubao- Recent Development
10.22 Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black
10.22.1 Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black Corporation Information
10.22.2 Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.22.3 Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black Metallurgical Coke Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black Metallurgical Coke Products Offered
10.22.5 Jiangxi BLACKCAT Carbon Black Recent Development
11 Metallurgical Coke Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Metallurgical Coke Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Metallurgical Coke Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
