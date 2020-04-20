North America Cell Expansion Market 2019 Key Growth Drivers And Current Industry Trends – BD, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Terumo Corporation, General Electric Company

The North America Cell Expansion Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Regenerative medicine has the potential to replace or heal tissues as well as organs damaged by age, disease, or trauma, as well as to normalize congenital defects. Over the last quarter of a century, there has been an emergence of a tissue engineering industry, one that has now evolved into the broader area of regenerative medicine. Regenerative medicine is defined as a rapidly growing interdisciplinary field that involves engineering sciences to develop clinical therapies intended for maintenance, repair, replacement and enhancement of biological function. Cell expansion is a crucial and invariable part of regenerative medicine. On the bases of study and investigation, desired regeneration techniques are used to develop the tissue which involves cell expansion procedures. It helps to understand how to treat injuries and diseases from broken bones to neurodegenerative diseases. Thus, the rise in the adoption of regenerative medicines is expected to foster the demand for cell expansion technique thereby driving the market growth.

Company Profiles

BD

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

General Electric Company

Corning Incorporated

Miltenyi Biotec

Danaher

Lonza

STEMCELL TECHNOLOGIES

