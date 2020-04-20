Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Growth, Drivers, Challenges, Vendors, Industry Forecasts and Opportunity Assessment 2020

Increasing number of ageing population along with rise in the number of cardiac ailments and cancer cases are anticipated to propel growth of the market in the coming years. Development of better radiotracers along with advanced imaging technologies are known to provide considerable growth opportunities for the players operating in the market during the forecast period.
Nuclear medicine imagining utilizes radioactive substances that are ideally injected into the bloodstream, swallowed or are inhaled. With the help of these radiotracers, images are obtained, which help the physicians in detection and diagnosis of illness. These technologies are being used extensively in detection of various kinds of cancer, orthopedic disorders and other conditions. Nuclear medicine imaging offers the potential to identify diseases that cannot be identified by other techniques at comparatively earlier stage.
Major Key Players:
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION
- Digirad Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Neusoft Corporation
- Mediso Ltd.
- CMR Naviscan
- SurgicEye GmbH
- CAPINTEC, INC.
A detailed outline of the Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market includes a comprehensive analysis of different verticals of businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been considered for the studies on the basis of several terminologies.
This is anticipated to drive the Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market over the forecast period. This research report covers the market landscape and its progress prospects in the near future. After studying key companies, the report focuses on the new entrants contributing to the growth of the market. Most companies in the Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market are currently adopting new technological trends in the market.
Finally, the researchers throw light on different ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.
Table of Contents:
- Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Overview
- Economic Impact on Industry
- Market Competition by Manufacturers
- Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
- Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
- Market Analysis by Application
- Cost Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Forecast
