POM (Polyoxymethylene) Industry Size, Market Applications, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2025

POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market 2018 Global Industry Report covers the SWOT analysis of the Industry along with key developments, size, share, growth and demand in the market that will be helpful for the customer. Anyone with either academic of business interest in the POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market the report will definitely by handy.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/609646

POM (Polyoxymethylene), also known as acetal homopolymer and polyacetal, is an engineering thermoplastic with mechanical properties that make it be widely used in high load mechanical applications and other high precision parts, such as gears, bearings, medical devices, etc. It provides a wide operating temperature range, low friction, excellent dimensional stability, as well as high wear resistance with the stiffness and strength. POM can be divided in two major categories: POM homopolymer (POM-H) and POM copolymer (POM-C), which has different characteristics.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the POM (Polyoxymethylene) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Complete report on POM (Polyoxymethylene) Market report spread across 139 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/609646

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Ticona

Dupont

Polyplastics

KEP

Mitsubishi

BASF

Kolon

Asahi Kasei

LG Chem

Formosa Plastis

…

Market Segment by Type, covers:

POM-H

POM-C

the POM consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, Asia has huge market potential in the future. Owing to the increasing of demand in POM downstream products, the world POM capacity will continue to expand .

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Consumer Items

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Manufacturing

Electrical Industry

Others

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/609646 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global POM (Polyoxymethylene) market.

Chapter 1: Describe POM (Polyoxymethylene) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of POM (Polyoxymethylene), with sales, revenue, and price of POM (Polyoxymethylene), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of POM (Polyoxymethylene), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven POM (Polyoxymethylene) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe POM (Polyoxymethylene) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.