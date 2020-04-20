Portable Fan Market in Demand; Sentiment Is Shifting Towards Growth

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Portable Fan’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Havells India Ltd. (India)

Bajaj Electricals Ltd (India)

Honeywell International Inc. (United States)

Focus Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Dyson Ltd. (Singapore)

Usha International Ltd. (India)

Lasko products LLC (United States)

Stadler Form AG (Switzerland)

Vornado (United States)

Sunbeam Products, Inc. (United States)

A portable fan is a chord connected appliance that can be easily moved by hand. The market for portable fans has gained pace due to its compact design and lightweight. These fans are powered by either an electric motor, batteries or can be recharged by USB. This makes the portable fans a perfect option for use in offices or schools with small space availability, and especially during a power outage. Owing to the design features, the market for portable fans is forecasted to rise significantly worldwide.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Box, Window Box, Dual Window, Window, Desk/Table, Pedestal/Floor, Clip-On, Hassock), Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), Shell Type (Metal, Plastic), Input (AC {Electric Motor}, DC {Battery & USB})

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Fans Manufactured That Exhibit Super Silent Operation

Foldable Fans Are Easier To Be Carried and Stored

Market Growth Drivers: Variable Mounting Options and Minimal Maintenance Attracting Buyers

Compact Design Allows Installation in a Small Space

Restraints: Hazards Such As Electrocution, Fires, and Electric Shocks Inhibit Growth of the Market

Challenges: Overheating of Motor Due To Long Operational Hours

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

