Portable Fan Market in Demand; Sentiment Is Shifting Towards Growth

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Portable Fan’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Havells India Ltd. (India)
Bajaj Electricals Ltd (India)
Honeywell International Inc. (United States)
Focus Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Dyson Ltd. (Singapore)
Usha International Ltd. (India)
Lasko products LLC (United States)
Stadler Form AG (Switzerland)
Vornado (United States)
Sunbeam Products, Inc. (United States)
A portable fan is a chord connected appliance that can be easily moved by hand. The market for portable fans has gained pace due to its compact design and lightweight. These fans are powered by either an electric motor, batteries or can be recharged by USB. This makes the portable fans a perfect option for use in offices or schools with small space availability, and especially during a power outage. Owing to the design features, the market for portable fans is forecasted to rise significantly worldwide.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Box, Window Box, Dual Window, Window, Desk/Table, Pedestal/Floor, Clip-On, Hassock), Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), Shell Type (Metal, Plastic), Input (AC {Electric Motor}, DC {Battery & USB})
Highlights of Influencing Trends: Fans Manufactured That Exhibit Super Silent Operation
Foldable Fans Are Easier To Be Carried and Stored
Market Growth Drivers: Variable Mounting Options and Minimal Maintenance Attracting Buyers
Compact Design Allows Installation in a Small Space
Restraints: Hazards Such As Electrocution, Fires, and Electric Shocks Inhibit Growth of the Market
Challenges: Overheating of Motor Due To Long Operational Hours
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
…..
2 Executive Summary
Global Portable Fan Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
4 Global Portable Fan Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
5 Market Size by Type
Global Portable Fan Revenue by Type
Global Portable Fan Volume by Type
Global Portable Fan Price by Type
6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Portable Fan Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
7 Manufacturers Profiles
8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
