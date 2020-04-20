Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Mobility Managed Services Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025

Assessment of the Global Mobility Managed Services Market
Persistence Market Research recently published a market report which offers valuable insights pertaining to the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Mobility Managed Services market through the forecast period (2019-2029). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Mobility Managed Services market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mobility Managed Services market are discussed in detail.
Regional Outlook
The team of analysts at PMR, track the major innovations and developments within the Mobility Managed Services market sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.
Competitive Outlook
This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Mobility Managed Services market. The major changes that are likely to occur in the business models of several companies post the COVID-19 pandemic is also highlighted in detail. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.
Key Players
Prominent players in the global mobility managed services market are IBM Corporation, Orange SA, Vodafone Group, AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Wipro Ltd., Accenture PLC, Telefónica S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, and Tech Mahindra Limited.
Global Mobility Managed Services Market: Regional Overview
On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for mobility managed services, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for mobility managed services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies. Moreover, the rising trend of BYOD in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for mobility managed services in Asia Pacific.
The mobility managed services markets in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Market Segments
- Market Dynamics
- Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017
- Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028
- Supply & Demand Value Chain
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in the Market
- Market Solutions Technology
- Value Chain
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for the global mobility managed services market includes:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- SEA & Others of APAC
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of SEA & Others of APAC
- Japan
- China
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
Critical Market Information Enclosed in the Report:
- Current and future prospects of the Mobility Managed Services market in different regions
- Product portfolio analysis of leading players in the Mobility Managed Services market
- Market share comparison and detailed analysis of various segments of the Mobility Managed Services market
- Competition landscape analysis
- Major trends expected and COVID-19 pandemic influence on the growth of the Mobility Managed Services market
Doubts Related to the Mobility Managed Services Market Catered to in the Report:
- What is the estimated value of the Mobility Managed Services market in 2029?
- Why are market players inclined towards expanding their presence in region 2?
- How have technological advancements impacted the growth of the Mobility Managed Services market?
- Which regional market is expected to present a range of opportunities for market players in the Mobility Managed Services market?
- How are market players aligning their operations to fulfill the swelling demand for the Mobility Managed Services in region 3?
