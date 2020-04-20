Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Mobility Managed Services Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2025

Assessment of the Global Mobility Managed Services Market

Persistence Market Research recently published a market report which offers valuable insights pertaining to the various factors that are likely to influence the prospects of the Mobility Managed Services market through the forecast period (2019-2029). The study takes into account the historical and current market trends to predict the course of the Mobility Managed Services market in the upcoming years. Further, the growth opportunities, drivers, and major challenges faced by market players and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Mobility Managed Services market are discussed in detail.

Regional Outlook

The team of analysts at PMR, track the major innovations and developments within the Mobility Managed Services market sphere in various geographies. The market share, size, and value of each region are discussed in the report along with explanatory graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments of leading companies operating in the Mobility Managed Services market. The major changes that are likely to occur in the business models of several companies post the COVID-19 pandemic is also highlighted in detail. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers valuable insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global mobility managed services market are IBM Corporation, Orange SA, Vodafone Group, AT&T, Inc., Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Wipro Ltd., Accenture PLC, Telefónica S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, and Tech Mahindra Limited.

Global Mobility Managed Services Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for mobility managed services, due to the early adoption of digital technologies and the presence of various key players in the region. The demand for mobility managed services in APAC and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years, due to the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile technologies by various small- and medium-sized companies. Moreover, the rising trend of BYOD in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for mobility managed services in Asia Pacific.

The mobility managed services markets in Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing adoption of smart phones and tablets in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global mobility managed services market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

