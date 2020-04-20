Power GaN Market: Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate by 2027

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a new material with improved performance in comparison to semiconductor devices such as SiC and GaAS. The market for Power GaN is anticipated to flourish in the near future attributed to its better performance, increasing commercial applications, as well as increasing demand for wireless charging. However, factors such as inadequate availability of GaN material may hamper the market growth.

The “Global Power GaN Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Power GaN industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Power GaN market with detailed market segmentation by device type, vertical and geography. The global Power GaN market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Power GaN market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Also, key Power GaN players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, and the key development for the past five years. Some of the major players influencing the Power GaN market are Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, FUJITSU, Infineon Technologies AG, CREE INC., Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, GaN SYSTEMS, Visic Technologies, and Navitas Semiconductor among others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the Power GaN market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the Power GaN market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Power GaN market in these regions.

