Power Line Communication (PLC) Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Growth, Segments, Business Overview, Top Companies and Forecast by 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Power Line Communication (PLC) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Power Line Communication (PLC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Europe held the largest share of the market in 2017 and is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. Europe was the first region in terms of wide-scale adoption of power line communication technology, especially for the advanced metering application. This is one of the major factors that have led to the dominant position of Europe in the said market.

Complete report on Power Line Communication (PLC) Market report spread across 154 pages, profiling 18 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Power Line Communication (PLC) Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Power Line Communication (PLC) industry development trends and marketing channels are

Analysis of Power Line Communication (PLC) Industry Key Manufacturers:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

AMETEK

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Devolo

Cypress Semiconductor

ST Microelectronics

Panasonic

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Market Segment by Type, covers

Narrowband PLC

Broadband PLC.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Smart Grid

Automotive

Others.

Table of Contents

1 Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size by Regions

5 North America Power Line Communication (PLC) Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Power Line Communication (PLC) Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Power Line Communication (PLC) Revenue by Countries

8 South America Power Line Communication (PLC) Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Power Line Communication (PLC) by Countries

10 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Segment by Application

12 Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Market Size Forecast (2019-2023)

14 Appendix.

