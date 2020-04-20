Privileged Identity Management Market With New Principle And Updated Strategies 2027 BeyondTrust Corporation, CA Technologies, Centrify, Cyberark, Hitachi Id Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, One Identity LLC., Thycotic., Zoho (ManageEngine)

Some of The Leading Players of Privileged Identity Management Market: BeyondTrust Corporation, CA Technologies, Centrify, Cyberark, Hitachi Id Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, One Identity LLC., Thycotic., Zoho (ManageEngine)

With the increasing need for seamless connectivity between the corporate network and the employees, employs use personal devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets to access the company’s database and confidential information. The increasing adoption of bring your own device has led to the increased access and storage of critical information, which has further increased the need for data protection. The rising employee mobility has led to the increased use of mobile devices.

These devices are not generally secured, and it’s easy for hackers to access to mobile devices and gain unauthorized access to corporate networks, which may lead to fraudulent activities and misuse of corporate and business-critical data. With the increasing threat of data breaches, the businesses are adopting privileged identity management solutions to secure the network and to provide secure access to confidential information. Increasing adoption of BYOD is one of the key factor fuelling the global privileged identity management market and are expected to have a significant impact on the growth of privileged identity management market during the forecast period.

With the increasing business need and advancements in security solutions, vendors are integrating other security solutions with privileged identity management solution. The integration with other security solutions such as event manager and identity manager enables better control such as better provisioning and de-provisioning, total access control, and password management.

