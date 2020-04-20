Proactive Solutions Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, Overview Research Report till 2025

The Global Proactive Solutions Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing sophistication in attacking techniques all over the world shall boost the growth of the global market.

The increasing number of cyber threats and vulnerabilities in network infrastructure, the need for security analytics. The market growth is favored by the Security vendors are offering proactive security solutions via security analytics, AMP, security monitoring, attack simulation, security orchestration, and risk and vulnerability management. The rising need to manage stringent regulations and compliances, and rising adoption of IoT, smart mobile devices, and BYOD trends will drive the market in coming years. Increasing adoption of IT security and protecting sensitive information from data breaches and malware attacks is expected to drive the market.

Rising concerns over budgetary constraints to deploy proactive cyber security solutions may hinder the adoption of market. Whereas large Number of security solution vender as well as rapidly increasing digital transformation will help in the growth of the market.

The BFSI Proactive solutions accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. BFSI companies have stringent legal and regulatory compliances associated with information security is expected to boost the demand for Connectivity IC.

Some of the key players operating in this market include IBM, Symantec Corporation, MacAfee , Cisco Systems Inc., RAPID7, Cybersponse, Oracle and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Hardware Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, Hardware & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

Proactive solutions providers

Traders, Importer and Exporter

Raw material suppliers and distributors

Research and consulting firms

Government and research organizations

Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology :

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Component Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

