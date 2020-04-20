Programmatic Advertising Market End User and Witness High Growth Demand During by 2028

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Snapshot

Over the years, advertisement companies have become increasingly inclined toward offering sophisticated and targeted campaigns to clients. Modern advertisement marketplaces are becoming more open to artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time bidding (RTB) for buying and selling of media. The drive for the programmatic advertising market has gained strength largely from this trend of automation in the advertisement industry. The need for improving ad campaigns in real time is a key factor boosting the market. Through not all programmatic advertising amounts to real-time advertising, real-time automation is indeed gaining traction in the programmatic advertising market. The rising demand for bidding for real-time impressions among brands is offering robust fillip to the market growth. The propensity of brands toward personalization of million impressions tailored to the need for certain audience through automation has been key underpinning to the rising demand for programmatic advertising.

In recent years, the market has been witnessing new avenues from the growing shift from managed buys to running programmatic in-house. A major aspect accounting for this shift is rising concerns about ad fraud that has been mounting in recent years. At the forefront of this shift are several prominent consumer goods companies, particularly brands in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), implementing programmatic in-house. However, given the programmatic advertising models should not rely on one-size-fits-all, companies must possess the required expertise and in-house team for a proper interaction with the agencies. The resources should include data scientists and data managing platforms, along with the right strategies. Experts in the programmatic advertising market opine that companies must focus on the level of sophistication they need. Considering these caveats, several brands are preferring a hybrid approach. The benefits of such a model entails having greater visibility of the entire process for the brands. A large part of this approach focuses on improving the transparency in programmatic advertising processes.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Overview

The global market for programmatic advertising, the market that constitutes solutions, tools, and principles that allow the automated planning, optimization, selling and buying advertising inventory using data gathered from the target audience, has been gaining increased momentum in the past few years. The market has witnessed the introduction of new modalities and principles as a number of new companies foray into the field, making programmatic advertising practices more refined and result-oriented than before. The market is becoming increasingly competitive and is likely to witness the entry of new players, further intensifying the competition but leading to the introduction of new products and solutions.

This report provides a thorough account of the past and present growth dynamics of the global programmatic advertising market along with a reliable overview of the growth prospects of the market over the next few years. Along with a scrupulous account of the growth drivers, restraints, and other factors likely to majorly influence the market, the competitive dynamics of the market is also researched in detail in the report.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Trends and Opportunities

One of the leading factors driving the global programmatic advertising market is the rising understanding regarding the vast benefits that automation can provide to the advertising sector. As the demand for advertisements for increasingly diverse areas of applications such as digital platforms, social media platforms, websites, televisions, and billboards continues to rise at a massive pace, advertisement companies are pushed to find ways of improving the speed at which they develop engaging advertisements. As automation across a number of operations and procedures allows marketers a vast reduction in the time required to develop advertisements, it is being increasingly utilized.

Marketers are also increasingly understanding the importance of analysis of data pertaining to customer behavior and choices in order to develop more engaging advertisements that can effectively target a consumer group. As such, demand for effective analytical procedures has also increased in the advertisement sector in the past few years. The massive surge in the usage of mobile devices has allowed for easy availability of consumer data and a vast end-user for advertisement purposes. This is also driving the global programmatic advertising market.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Geographical Overview

From a geographical perspective, the global programmatic advertising market acquires a significant share of its overall revenue from the North America region owing to the increased usage of digital interventions, automation, and analytics in the advertising sector. The high usage of automation in the field of digital video advertisement and the vast popularity of TV advertisement sector in the region continue to the drive the market for programmatic advertising. The region is likely to remain one of the leading contributors of revenue and growth opportunities to the global programmatic advertising market in the near future as well.

However, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to emerge the fastest growing regional market, with countries such as India, China, and Singapore expected to emerge as the key contributors. Rising level of automation in the field of advertising in these countries is expected to drive the programmatic advertising market in the region. The market in Europe is well-established and is likely to expand at a promising pace in the next few years as well. The vast rise in volume of online advertisements in the region will continue to bode well for the programmatic advertising market.

Global Programmatic Advertising Market: Company Profiles

Some of the leading companies operating in the global programmatic advertising market are Rubicon Project, Inc., AOL Advertising, Inc., Connexity, Inc., AppNexus, Inc., DoubleClick Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., MediaMath, Inc., AdRoll, Inc., RadiumOne, Inc., Adingo, Inc., Turn, Inc., DataXu, Inc., Beeswax, Inc., Rocket Fuel Inc., and Flurry, Inc.