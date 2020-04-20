Qatar Facility Management Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Qatar facility management market was valued at USD 4,614.33 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD11,308.94 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 16.2%, during the period of 2020-2025. The market is expected to grow due to the upcoming FIFA World Cup which has led to an unprecedented boom in the investment into infrastructure in addition to Qatar’s Vision 2030 which foresee transforming Qatar into a sustainable modern society.

– Increasing emphasis on energy and waste management drives the market. The process of sustainable business practices, as promoted by QGBC (Qatar Green Building Council), aims at enhancing the capacity of organizations to become more sustainable, while simultaneously strategically improving their ability to achieve their main objectives by optimizing environmental, financial and social factors. For instance, the USD 5.5 billion Msheireb Downtown Doha project is a venture by Msheireb Properties, a subsidiary of the Qatar Foundation, as part of a wider mission, the National Vision 2030 plan. The project aims to reduce energy consumption and the nation’s carbon footprint.

– Government investment in infrastructure projects drives the market. The infrastructure comprises facilities covering land, air, and water transportation. The country continues to invest heavily in exploring areas for enhanced connectivity and upgrading the existing infrastructure. For instance, Qatar Airways faces an extraordinary demand to provide quality, appealing meals and in-flight services to their employees and customers as well as serving 50 other domestic and international airlines. This facility is an essential piece of a broad development plan for a new airport in Doha, which is destined to be one of its leading airports.

– Micro and macroeconomic factors restrain the market to grow. While volatile oil prices are likely to impact the levels of spending from end-users, the shortage of skilled labor and increasing labor costs prevent Facility Management companies from reaching their business goals.

Scope of the Report

Facility management encompasses several disciplines to ensure functionality, comfort, safety and efficiency of any building by integrating people, place, process and technology. While in-house are witnessing increasing dependency on facility management vendors who are employed by direct client organization and outsourced services include single, bundled and integrated facility management.

Key Market Trends

Governments Investment into Infrastructure Projects Accounts for Significant Growth

– As part of its vision of creating a sustainable and self-reliant economy, the Qatar Government has been investing heavily in the infrastructure sector. At the end of 2018, the Public Works Authority (Asghar) announced an investment of QR 21.8 billion (USD 6 billion) in infrastructure projects across a range of sectors, that includes real estate, transport, and health and education.

– To ramp up the country’s national highways network, Ashghal (Public Work Authority), is planning to invest USD 380 million. With this highway plan, authority planned to build a 195 Km long direct road to connect AL Khor in the north and Masaieed in the south.

– The PWD sector is expected to roll out 19 infrastructure projects with Residential Real Estate as a critical focus. This includes plans to build hard infrastructure on more than 5000 plots of land. Also, 11 other projects that include new health care facilities, schools, and highway and road expansions that were started earlier will be completed.

– Moreover, recently, railways have experienced a demand for facility management. The Qatar Integrated Railways Project covers four metro lines in Doha, tram routes in West Bay, Lusail high-speed line and dedicated freight airways. The Doha Metro is a rapid transit system that became operational on 8 May 2019.

– Further, the infrastructure push from the government is focused on providing more opportunities to local construction firms, with small-scale businesses expected to be principal beneficiaries of nationwide development projects. This is expected to help create influential local facility management participants in the future. With the availability of stronger local partners, the market is expected to attract foreign partners to continue to invest in large projects in a post-2022 scenario.

Increasing Emphasis on Green Building Practices

– The growing importance of Qatar in the market is the high number of certified green buildings. In the Middle East, only UAE has a higher number of certified green buildings. Qatar has the fifth-highest number of LEED-registered and certified buildings outside the U.S.

– The local regulatory body, Qatar Green Building Council (QGBC), has been actively promoting sustainable practices. By organizing the Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW), the regulatory body is raising awareness among a wider community (the public and private sectors).

– The Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) system, specially developed by Qatar, is billed as the world’s most comprehensive green building assessment system. It has been developed after a rigorous assessment of 40 green building codes available worldwide. The codes developed have a strong focus on sustainable development and environmental stress mitigation.

– Sustainable Energy Management Services remain one of the key offerings of the vendors in the market. The advisory services of the vendors include a reduction in water consumption, carbon emissions, and compliance with legislation and energy consumption metrics.

– The city of Lusail, which epitomizes the government’s Vision 2030 sustainable development plan, has a range of features that include water-sensitive landscaping plans in addition to a district cooling system that has been designed to save 65m tons of CO2 a year.

Competitive Landscape

The Facility Management Landscape is highly competitive, with several local and international players active in the Qatar Market. International FM participants operate in the country through partnerships with local players. With the market expected to broaden and yield more opportunities, more players are expected to enter the market soon. Key players are Emcor Facilities Services WLL, Al Faisal Holdings (MMG Qatar), etc. The recent developments in the market are –

– Oct 2019 – EFS Facilities Services Group marked accomplishments of flagship projects from large government entities in UAE and Saudi Arabia. The company has maintained superior performance in its global operations with further expansion into Bangladesh for providing FM services to multinational banking projects concluding a total award of over AED 170 million in contracts.

– Feb 2019 – CBFM participated with Al Qassimi Women’s and Children’s Hospital in attaining the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. To achieve the accreditation, CBFM jointly developed a comprehensive maintenance plan, along with a patient ‘safety first’ approach in order to ensure that the highest standards are maintained throughout the hospital. The JCI accreditation is considered a prominent healthcare accreditation and is designed to improve outcomes, enhance efficiency, and reduce costs through standardized care.

– October 2018 – Interserve under a new contract, will provide facilities management support to the Qatar National Theatre. Under the agreement, DIFM will deliver a comprehensive maintenance and operations service to the 490-seater theatre, located on the Doha Corniche and continually play host to a wide selection of concerts and plays.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Emcor Facilities Services WLL

– Al Faisal Holdings (MMG Qatar)

– Sodexo Qatar Services

– Al-Asmakh Facilities Management

– G4S Qatar

– Conservo Facility Management Co. WLL

– Cofely Besix Facility Management

– Como Facility Management Services

– Elegancia Hospitality & Facility Management Services

– Mosanada Facilities Management Services

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Dynamics

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Governments Investment into Infrastructure Projects

4.3.2 Increasing Emphasis on Energy and Waste Management

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Micro and Macroeconomic Factors

4.5 PESTLE Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5. KEY MARKET TRENDS IN HARD (MEP) AND SOFT (SERVICE) FM IN QATAR

6. MARKET SEGMENTATION

6.1 By Type

6.1.1 In-house

6.1.2 Outsourced

6.1.2.1 Single

6.1.2.2 Bundled

6.1.2.3 Integrated FM

6.2 By End User

6.2.1 Commercial and Retail

6.2.2 Manufacturing and Industrial

6.2.3 Government, Infrastructure, and Public Entities

6.2.4 Institutional

6.2.5 Other End Users

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Emcor Facilities Services WLL

7.1.2 Al Faisal Holdings (MMG Qatar)

7.1.3 Sodexo Qatar Services

7.1.4 Al-Asmakh Facilities Management

7.1.5 G4S Qatar

7.1.6 Facilities Management & Maintenance Company LLC

7.1.7 Cofely Besix Facility Management

7.1.8 Como Facility Management Services

*List Not Exhaustive

7.2 List Of Qatar-Based Companies

7.2.1 Amenity Facility Management & Services WLL

7.2.2 Cayan Facilities Management

7.2.3 Kien Facilities Management

7.2.4 Elegancia Hospitality & Facility Management Services

7.2.5 SERVICO Facility Management & Services WLL

7.2.6 Electromechanical Maintenance Services (EMS) WLL

7.2.7 GULFSERV WLL (Assiyana)

7.2.8 Marshall Facility Management

7.2.9 Conservo Facility Management Co. WLL

8. INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

9. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

