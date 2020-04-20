Sales of Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market to Grow at Robust CAGR in the COVID-19 Lockdown Scenario

Rising demand for application in printed circuit boards (PCB) and lithium ion batteries is boosting the growth of electrodeposited copper foils market. A new market research study suggests that global electrodeposited copper foils market will reach a value of ~US$ 20 Bn by the end of 2029.

Emerging applications of electrodeposited copper foils in grid-level energy storage systems are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for several players operating in the global electrodeposited copper foils market.

Key Takeaways – Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Study

Due to lack of local production capacity, the market in Latin America and MEA remains majorly driven by imports.

Increasing demand for lithium ion batteries for usage in electric and hybrid vehicles will result in the growth of the worldwide electrodeposited copper foils market.

The development of nanomaterials such as graphene as viable substitutes for copper foils could pose a threat to the growth of the electrodeposited copper foils market.

<20 μm will be the preferred thickness of electrodeposited copper foils.

Surging demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices, among others is projected to contribute towards the growth of the electrodeposited copper foils market.

Growing application of connected devices or Internet of Things (IOT) technology, especially in the industrial sector, is projected to create attractive growth opportunities for the electrodeposited copper foil market.

Focus of governments across the world has turned towards offering favorable policy initiatives towards promotion of renewable energy. Moreover, rapid advancements are taking place in the electric vehicles sector. These factors will hold a strong direct impact on demand for energy storage devices such as batteries, thereby assisting the growth of electrodeposited copper foils market.

Electrodeposited Copper Foils Market Competition Scenario

The global electrodeposited copper foils market consists of various international, regional, and local players who are engaged in manufacturing and marketing of electrodeposited copper foils. Although production is highly fragmented between a large numbers of players, manufacturers are mostly concentrated in China, South Korea, and Japan.

