Solid State Battery Market Trends Exhibits Remarkable Growth Opportunity

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Solid State Battery’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Cymbet Corporation (United States)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

Sakti3 Inc. (United States)

BrightVolt, Inc. (United States)

Excellatron Solid State, LLC (United States)

Infinite Power Solution, Inc. (United States)

Planar Energy Devices, Inc. (United States)

Solid Power, Inc. (United States)

GMB Co. Ltd. (China)

Front Edge Type, Inc. (United States)

Solid State Battery is an emerging option for next-generation batteries with low cost, high performance, and high safety. The advancement of solid state batteries helps in overwhelming the main issues of batteries containing liquid electrolytes for example spillage as well as corrosion at the electrodes. These batteries substitute the liquid or polymer electrolyte found in current lithium-ion batteries with a solid. These batteries are widely used in pacemakers, RFID, and wearable devices. The increasing use of solid state batteries in electric vehicles is expected to open new market expansion opportunities in upcoming years.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Thin-Film Batteries, Portable Batteries, Other Batteries), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Others), Battery Capacity (Less Than 20 mAh, Between 20 mAh and 500 mAh, Above 500 mAh)

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Increasing Trend of Miniaturization of Electronic Devices

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing Use in Electric Vehicles

The Benefit of Prolonged Shelf Life

Growing R&D Activities

Restraints: Complexities in the Manufacturing Process

High Setup and Installation Cost

Challenges: Manufacturing Cost-Effective Solid State Battery

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

* Customized Section/Chapter wise Reports or Regional or Country wise Chapters are also available.

On Special Request we do offer a dedicated and focus report on regional or by country level scope.

