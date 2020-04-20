Spray foam Market Size, Industry is growing at 9.7% CAGR to 2025

Spray foam Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% by 2025. Energy Sustainability & Energy Conservation driver which drives the development of Spray foam market. This market grew approximately 45% in 2016.

The market is driven by demand from packaging Industry. Spray foam is widely used in construction industry for its change of application including insulation, sealing etc. Due to the renewal of global economy, the industrial construction industry is estimated to witness a surge in demand over the forecast period.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices is the potential challenges which would balance the growth trend.

Growing Demand for Bio-Based Spray foam is expected to create an opportunity in the market.

Europe tracks North America in the global Spray foam market. The region is expected to clock a CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period to pull in a revenue of USD 2846 million by 2025. The market in Asia Pacific is being powered primarily by China and Japan.

Key players covered in the report

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science

Lapolla Industries Inc.

Dow Chemical

Rhino Linings Corporation

CertainTeed Corporation

Premium Spray Products

NCFI Polyurethanes

Target Audience:

Spray foam Manufacturers

Raw Material Suppliers

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of Spray foam

Regional Manufacturer Associations and General Polymer Foams Associations

Government & Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Investment Research Firms

End-users

