Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market 2020 study navigating the future growth outlook available in the latest report

The global telecom billing and revenue management market was valued at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 62.5 Bn by 2027.

The Analysis of the Global market for Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market until 2027 is an in-depth study of the industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region.

The telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services are used by various communication services providers across the world to grow their revenue by enhancing telecom networks. Such solutions and services empower the telecom service providers in fraud management and fraud detection resulting in decreased operational costs.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000103/

Telecom billing is a procedure of gathering usage, aggregating it, applying essential charges, and ultimately generating invoices for the customers

The process also contains receiving and recording payments from customers. The billing systems are generally viewed as accounts receivable, as the system assists in the collection of money from the customers.

The global telecom billing and revenue management market is segmented as type, component, and deployment type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into telecom billing, cloud billing, and IoT billing.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions is further bifurcated into billing management, account management, and others.

The services is further bifurcated into professional services and managed services.

Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market – Company Profiles

Accenture PLC

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Amdocs, Inc.

Cerillion PLC

CSG Systems International, Inc.

Ericsson

goTransverse International, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Redknee, Inc.

SAP SE

XURA

Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000103/

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]