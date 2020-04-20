TERMINAL AUTOMATION MARKET Dynamic Outlook With Influencing Vendors | ABB, TechnipFMC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Chemtrols Industries Limited, Moffatt & Nichol

This Terminal Automation market research report encompasses a thorough analysis of the market and abundant related factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. This Terminal Automation market report assists the business to make better decisions for the winning future planning in terms of current and future trends in a particular product or the industry. A shining team of analysts, experts, statisticians, forecasters, and economists work scrupulously to generate this advanced and all-inclusive market research report. This wide-ranging Terminal Automation market research report is sure to help grow your business in several ways.

Global terminal automation market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing labor cost and advanced operational efficacy

How this report will help companies to plan their investments and make strategies in the Terminal Automation market?

The Terminal Automation market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Emerson, Varec, Inc (a Leidos company), ABB, TechnipFMC, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Chemtrols Industries Limited, Moffatt & Nichol, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd, PETRONAS, Implico GmbH, Cimation, Endress+Hauser Group, GE, FMC Technologies, Invensys – Acquired by Schneider Electric, Siemens, Inter Terminals Limited, Vopak, Zebra Technologiesm and others

The report also mentions regional or country level analysis, market shares for new entrants, critical success factors product sales figures, production value, currency and pricing, gross margins, current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets etc.

This Terminal Automation market research report serves the businesses with making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and accomplish better profitability by prioritizing market goals.

Market Drivers:

Increased investment in the production of oil and gas, is leading to the growth of the market

The ability to enhance the overall operational efficiency, is helping in the growth of the market

Growing demand for environmentally cleaner fuel results in the increased adoption of natural gas, and drives the market growth

Adherence to environmental and safety regulations, fosters the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Dependence on the regulatory authority for approval results in project delays, hampers the market growth

Relatively slow recovering process of the chemical industry, have been restraining the growth of the market

Delay due to dependency on the regulatory authority for allowance, hinders the growth of the market

Market Segmentation

By Offerings (Hardware, Software & Services),

Project Type (Brownfield projects, Greenfield projects),

Vertical (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Key Developments in the Market

In August 2019, Worldwide Terminals Fernandina selects the Octopi TOS which will modernise the infrastructure of its fort. The software is designed to enhance ship scheduling and gate activities and can monitor cargo moving between truck, vessel and rail, share real-time information, and automate procedures such as client billing and inventory. It will modernise as well as expand automation on the terminal infrastructure at the port.

In July 2019, APM Terminals signed an agreement with International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) for a training program which prepares ILWU mechanics to repair and maintain the equipment of the automation cargo-handling. When APM comes in Los Angeles, the device will be deployed on a 100-acre parcel of its container terminal. It is the opportunity for the ILWU to upskill their workers.

