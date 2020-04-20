The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Growing Focus on R&D Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Insulation Blow-in Machine Market 2018 – 2028

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Insulation Blow-in Machine market. Research report of this Insulation Blow-in Machine market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Insulation Blow-in Machine market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Insulation Blow-in Machine market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Insulation Blow-in Machine market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Insulation Blow-in Machine space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

Important doubts pertaining to the Insulation Blow-in Machine market addressed in the report:

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Insulation Blow-in Machine market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Insulation Blow-in Machine market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Insulation Blow-in Machine market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

In April 2019, CertainTeed Corporation announced its acquisition of Norton Industries’ wood ceilings business to enhance the company’s wood ceilings and wall portfolios with a strong line of product that complement its custom wood designs from Decoustics. According to CertainTeed, the new acquisition will add to its innovation capabilities and increase presence in the high-growth architectural specialties ceilings market.

In February 2019, Owens Corning, a leading player in the insulation blow-in machine market, introduced TruDefinition® Duration FLEX™ shingles, designed to deliver improved flexibility and superior performance in harsh weather conditions as compared to standard shingles. The new product features SureNail® Technology and is made with a proprietary blend of SBS polymer modified asphalt.

Meyer Contractor Solutions

In 1946, Meyer Contractor Solutions was established as a subsidiary business for General Blower, and is currently based in Libertyville, Illinois, United States. The company specializes in manufacturing of insulation blowing machines, dry bulk material processing equipment, dust collectors, pneumatic conveyors, and vacuum collection systems.

Insulation Technology Corporation (Intec)

Founded in 1977, Insulation Technology Corporation is based in Frederick, CO, United States, and develops custom equipment solution for manufacturers and end-users. The company is an industry leader in designing and developing innovative portable insulation blowing equipment.

US GreenFiber, LLC

Founded in 2000, US GreenFiber, LLC is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with eight manufacturing plants located throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company manufactures cellulose fiber insulation, fire, and sound products. It commits to being environmentally conscious company, using around 85% recycled material, low-energy manufacturing, and short-haul transportation.

Krendl Machine Company

Established in 1958, Krendl Machine Company is headquartered in Delphos, Ohio, and its line of business includes manufacturing industrial machinery. The company specializes in producing insulation machines and fiber moving equipment, and has developed strong customer relationship across prominent regions.

Accu1Direct Inc.

Founded in 1979, Accu1Direct Inc. is based in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and offers a complete range of insulation and fireproofing equipment along with line of accessories for the insulation and fireproofing contractors. The company believes in simplifying and updating the component nature to offer the most reliable, efficient and affordable blowing equipment and accessories.

Additional Insights

Cellulose Remains Sought-after Material for Insulation Blow-in Machine

Cellulose will continue to remain top-selling material for insulation blow-in machines, upheld by its high recycled material content and improve safety for human contact. Cellulose sales for blown-in insulation surpassed a value of US$ 150 million, accounting for more than 60% revenue share of the insulation blow-in machine market in 2018.

According to the study, demand for portable insulation blow-in machine will remain robust in the residential sector, holding nearly 70% revenue share in the market. Portable insulation blow-in machine is gaining widespread popularity among homeowners and contractors for its easy handling and operation, amid a significant rise in DIY and home improvement activities.

The Fact.MR study on insulation blow-in machine market provides industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the global market. To carry out a detailed analysis on the growth of insulation blow-in machine market for the period, 2018-2028, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adapted.

A thorough and extensive secondary research is followed by an in-depth primary research, to obtain valuable information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the insulation blow-in machine market. In the secondary phase, trade journals, paid resources, company annual reports, press releases, and other publications were studies, while the primary research includes interviews of various industry and market experts to validate the acquired information.

Comprehensive SWOT analysis of established market players is provided in the report along with critical data including the sales strategy, marketing strategy and pricing strategy adopted by each market player.

