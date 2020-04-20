The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Pole Vault Equipment Market Set To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2018 to 2028

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Pole Vault Equipment market. Research report of this Pole Vault Equipment market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Pole Vault Equipment market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Pole Vault Equipment market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Pole Vault Equipment market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Pole Vault Equipment space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects. Fact.MR excels in latest research techniques while curating the market study and gather data from credible and trusted primary and secondary sources.

What are the different micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Pole Vault Equipment market in region 1? Why is the market attractiveness for end-use 1 in region 3? What are the latest developments and strategic allainces in the Pole Vault Equipment market? What is the key trends and opportunities that can be observed in the current Pole Vault Equipment market landscape? How are market players adapting to evolving regulatory policies?

Pole Vault Equipment Market: Catastrophic Injuries to Confine Growth

Pole vault equipment market is largely impacted with the injuries associated with the sport, with the decreasing participation in pole vaulting. It is considered as the third most difficult sport across the globe with the risk of injuries increasing with increase in height. With height with 20 feet or over, vaulters are exposed to increased risk of physical damage such as ligament tear and bone damage. Specifically occurring during training sessions, such damages have induced a sense of reluctance among athletes to pursue the sport, in turn negatively impacting the demand for pole vault equipment. Moreover, in some cases injuries occur due to cracking of poles leading to severe physical damages. The physically demanding and highly challenging nature of pole vault sport is expected to impede the growth of the pole vault equipment market during the assessment period.

Pole Vault Equipment Market: Fewer Developments Limiting Scope of the Sport

Since the past few years, there have been fewer advancements in pole vault equipment including pole material. The pole material shifted from bamboo material to aluminum and ultimately to fiberglass material. Albeit manufacturers of pole vault equipment introducing novel introductions such as inflatable pits, further innovations in material design have not yet been researched upon, limiting the development scope. That said, the pole vault equipment market is expected to grow at a meek pace during the period of assessment.

