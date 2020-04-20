The Economic Impact of Coronavirus on Yacht Charter Market 2019- Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Challenges, Market Size, Market Growth and Forecast to 2027

COVID-19 Impact on Yacht Charter Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Yacht Charter market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Yacht Charter market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Manufacturers are focused towards retrofitting old yachts, especially motor yachts, in order to make them more fuel efficient and reduce CO2 emissions. Eco-friendly yachts with low CO2 emissions are presented with various Environment Protection Awards by RINA – an organization that issues notation Green Plus to environmental-friendly ships on the basis of environment performance index, which includes impact of the vessel on the environment

Sailing yacht to reflect high market value in the years to follow

On the basis of type, the global yacht charter market has been segmented into motor yacht and sailing yacht. Sailing yacht segment is expected to represent largest share in terms of value. In terms of value this segment has been estimated to reach a value of over US$ 10 Bn by the end of the year of assessment. Revenue contribution of the segment to the global yacht charter market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% throughout the period of forecast.

Schooner to largely contribute to the growth of sailing yachts during the assessment period

Sailing yacht segment is further categorized into sloop, schooner, catamaran and ketch. In 2017, the schooner sub segment reflected a valuation a bit under US$ 2600 Mn whereas the sloop sub segment reflected a value of over US$ 2700 Mn. In 2017, the sloop sub segment dominated the market. However, the schooner sub segment gained high traction over years and surpassed the sloop sub segment and is estimated to touch a higher valuation of more than US$ 4100 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027) as this segment is also projected to register a higher growth rate than the sloop segment. The catamaran sub category is poised to grow at the highest rate to register a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of forecast and is anticipated to reach a value a little less than US$ 1500 Mn by end of 2027.

