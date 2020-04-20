The impact of the coronavirus on the Lithium Fluoride Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Lithium Fluoride Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Lithium Fluoride market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Lithium Fluoride market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of lithium fluoride riding on high sales of enamels, glass and ceramics to the building & construction industry. Major industrial economies including China, India and Japan are the major consumers of lithium fluoride for application in flux applications, molten salt chemistries, heat sink material and as a raw material in the optical industry. Two of the most populated countries, China and India are situated in Asia. Both these countries are growing rapidly and witnessing rising disposable income and purchase power parity of the general population. North America is another major consumer for lithium fluoride especially in the metallurgy applications. In Rest of the World, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa contribute to major demand for the market. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions.

Some of the market players include Axiom Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Crystran Ltd., Harshil Fluoride and Eagle Picher Technologies LLC among many others.

