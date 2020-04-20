The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Personal Finance App Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

An unprecedented outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has forced many stakeholders to streamline their business operations. With the help of in-depth insights about how leading players are tackling the Coronavirus, companies can be abreast with the latest industry happenings. Our latest research study on the Personal Finance App market can leverage your business skills on mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on your revenue.

The report on the Personal Finance App market provides a detailed outlook about the current proceedings within the market landscape. Further, the report ponders over the various agents that are likely to impact the overall dynamics of the Personal Finance App market over the forecast period (2019-2029) including the growth opportunities, current trends, limitations, and more.

As per the report analysis conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global Personal Finance App market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and attain a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The report sheds light about promising growth potentials of the Personal Finance App market which is largely influenced by a range of drivers including, emphasis on innovation by market players, investments, research spending, and regulatory policies among others.

Competition Outlook

The report offers critical insights related to the emerging and prominent companies operating in the Personal Finance App market. The revenue generated, market presence, product range, and financials of each company are enclosed in the report.

Regional Landscape

The regional landscape section of the Personal Finance App market exhibits resourceful insights related to the scenario of the Personal Finance App market in different regions. Further, the market attractiveness analysis of each region provides companies a bird’s eye view of the overall growth potential in each regional market.

End-User Analysis

The report provides an in-depth understanding of the various end-users of the Personal Finance App market, along with the market share, size, and revenue generated by each end-user.

key players in the market are Intuit, Inc., Personal Capital Corporation, Lampo Licensing, LLC., You Need a Budget, Wally Yachts S.A., Acorns Grow, Inc., Robinhood Financial, LLC, Capital One Financial Corporation, Wealthfront Inc. and Credit Karma, Inc.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of Personal Finance Apps. The majority of Personal Finance App vendors such as Personal Capital Corporation, Credit Karma, Inc. and, Lampo Licensing, LLC. are based in North America region. This is attributed to the significant adoption of smartphones in the region. Several other companies like Wally Yachts S.A. are also expanding their offering in Europe region thus the Personal Finance App market in this region is also anticipated to grow.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Personal Finance App Market Segments

Global Personal Finance App Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Personal Finance App Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Personal Finance App Market

Global Personal Finance App Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Personal Finance App Market

Personal Finance App Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Personal Finance App Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Personal Finance App Market includes

North America Personal Finance App Market US Canada

Latin America Personal Finance App Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Personal Finance App Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe Personal Finance App Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Personal Finance App Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Personal Finance App Market

The Middle East and Africa Personal Finance App Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Touch points about the Personal Finance App Market Addressed in the Report:

Important Information that can be extracted from the Report:

Pricing and marketing tactics executed by established market players

Assessment of the different factors likely to impede the growth of the Personal Finance App market

Country-wise assessment of the Personal Finance App market in different geographies

Market entry strategies adopted by emerging market players

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment over the assessment period

